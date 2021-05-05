Adele Celebrates Being “Thirty Free” With Never-Before-Seen Pics

Adele is 33 and loving it.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on May 5 to share rare photos of herself in honor of her birthday. In one photo, the “Hello” singer poses, makeup-free, for a black and white pic. In another, she splashes around in the ocean. A third captures the mom of one in the middle of a twirl.

Fans gushed over the life-affirming photos in the comments section. One wrote, “WE LOVE A SELF LOVING QUEEN.” Another added, “SHE IS COMING FOR SLAY !!!!!!”

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown also showered Adele with praise, writing, “I love you. that’s all.”

Of course, many fans also hoped that Adele’s post was a hint at her next album. The singer, who has three albums under her belt each named after her age at the time of their recording, has not released an album since 2015’s 25. The album took home several awards at the 2016 Grammys, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.