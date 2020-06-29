Adele has been on everyone’s lips since she showed on Instagram on May 5 the brutal physical transformation she had achieved thanks to healthy eating and a lot of sport. For her 32nd birthday, the popular British singer went viral right away thanks to her new image, in the same way that happened just a few hours ago publishing a before and after with a dress she used in a performance four years ago.

In the second of the two photos he posted, he appears alongside television wearing the same outfit he wore at the 2016 Glastonbury Festival: “Five ciders later“, he wrote to accompany the image joking with the different aspects that he showed on Instagram. However, the media commotion did not end there, but continued with a resounding ‘zasca’ to a follower who asked him when his next album was coming out , since it was scheduled to launch in September but has currently been suspended by Covid-19.

See this post on Instagram 5 ciders in 👌🏻 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jun 27, 2020 at 2:52 PDT

“A preview? Is the album out today? Tell me!” Wrote one of his followers, receiving a forceful response from the artist. “Of course not. The ‘crown’ is not over. I am quarantined. Put on a mask and be patient“she replied, receiving applause from thousands of her fans. The young woman retired from the stage in 2017 and music fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of her new album.

Adele-Skepta relationship rumors on the rise

See this post on Instagram 😊 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jun 27, 2020 at 10:35 PDT

In the same post mentioned a few lines above, Adele received a comment that quickly caught the attention of her followers. Rapper Skepta, one of the most prominent of the genre in the UK, wanted to joke with the artist’s few publications: “You finally have your Instagram password“he wrote. A simple phrase that led to new speculations, as both have been related on more than one occasion in the past.

Specifically in 2019, and after Adele finalized her marriage to Simon Konecki after more than seven years together, some followers began to notice a certain flirtation on social networks that they quickly related to a romance. “Adele and Skepta have been very close after they both broke off their relationships. They have created a close bond and definitely have a special relationship, “published the British tabloid The Sun last October.