Adele and her comeback, with a new heartthrob?

Since Adele parted ways with the New York philanthropist Simon Konecki In 2010, the singer’s love life has been in the public eye and some unconfirmed romances have been attributed to her. Recently, the Hello interpreter was photographed with who would be her new suitor during a basketball game and the alarms have gone off again at all levels. And it is that a long time ago that the artist did not allow herself to be seen accompanied at a public event.

© .Images Adele was photographed with Rich Paul at a sporting event

The images correspond to this weekend during the NBA finals game between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks that took place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix (Arizona). Adele was sitting next to Rich paul, the prestigious agent of great basketball figures like LeBron James.

According to the ESPN announcer, Brian windhorst, the couple are in a relationship and the basketball game was their first appearance as a couple. On his The Lowe Post podcast, Windhorst stated that “Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele ”.

Similarly, the sportscaster assured: “Rich Paul is in the game with Adele. This is their first time together in public. So this will be in all the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow. “

© .Images Rarely has the singer been seen in public with company

In the snapshots, he appreciates Adele wearing a striking black coat, very cheerful and smiling with Rich a few meters from the court. However, there is a great possibility that they are just friends.

Last year, Adele was lovingly linked to British rapper Skepta (aka Joseph Junior Adenuga).

The 33-year-old interpreter is in one of her best moments on a personal and professional level, as she is preparing her fourth studio album, she is always in the care of her 8-year-old son Angelo, she boasts a great physical change and has just bought a third mansion across the street in Beverly Hills where he has resided for more than five years.



