Adela Noriega’s dance that shocked the TV audience TODAY | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful, talented and charismatic Mexican actress, Adela Noriega She was one of the most beloved actresses for the loyal spectator audience of TV soaps In Mexico, she was born in the capital of our country and unfortunately was orphaned at a very young age, so she had to fend for herself, very young.

She was discovered by a “talent scout” while she was in the mall spending the afternoon. Later, she appeared in commercials for TV, music videos and participated in diverse and successful soap operas, winning the hearts and respect of the Mexican public.

It is said that she belonged to a humble family which saw an excellent opportunity the moment it was discovered to be a star television, while her father at first did not agree with the situation, her mother was the one who supported her at all times.

You may also be interested: Queen in white, Andrea Legarreta delights in a mini skirt

His first starring role in a piece of entertainment was in a soap opera called “Quinceañera”, which was a success, it was a youth melodrama that presented some problems that adolescents commonly experience as they pass from childhood to adult life.

Said telenovela was not only successful in Mexico, but it transcended borders and could be shown in several countries, in fact, in 2008, it was selected on the list of “The 10 most influential telenovelas in Latin America”, we can even remember that the famous Thalía was also part of the cast.

Some time later, he starred in another telenovela aimed at young audiences called “Sweet challenge”, in 1993, he moved to USA and joined the famous North American television, “Telemundo”, due to this fact of signing a contract with another television network, it was vetoed by Televisa.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

However, he continued his career, and was also the protagonist of the telenovela “Guadalupe”, which turned out to be a total international success, mainly in Arab countries.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In 1997, he returned to Mexico and, surprisingly, signed a six-year contract with Televisa, a fact that surprised more than one due to the veto he had previously had, from then on, his acting career began to bear more fruit. becoming known more and more through their leading roles with which many women felt identified.

Other of her most famous soap operas were “Fuego en la sangre”, “El privilegio de amar” and “Amor real”, thanks to the tremendous success that she had achieved, she was a special guest on an innumerable number of television programs, such as, for example, the famous morning “Hoy”, where in the company of Andrea Legarreta quite a few things happened.

One of them, being one of the most famous, was the time he celebrated his birthday in the company of the morning cast, at that time the song “Congratulations” was the best to celebrate the stars on their special day.

You may also be interested in: The heartbreaking song that Luis Miguel dedicated to Adela Noriega

The aforementioned melody sounded, and Legarreta and Noriega prepared to take their best steps from the choreography of the song, while celebrating the actress’s birthday, this fact completely surprised the audience, and has been remembered today .

All this because a false video circulated in which the Mexican “reappeared” on social networks, after being approximately 13 years without appearing in public, after her retirement from acting due to a scandal in which she was related to a recognized former president of our nation, but we will tell you about that on another occasion.