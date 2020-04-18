Adela Noriega was prohibited land says Roberto Palazuelos | Instagram

One of the actors characterized by his somewhat reserved character, Roberto Palazuelos revealed feeling in love at one point in his youth for the actress Adela Noriega, however, she points out that as a woman she was always considered “untouchable”.

As the actor and businessman hinted, Palazuelos, It was an open secret that no one could put in the eyes of the actress, who recently was presumed, could return to acting.

During the time it appeared on the screens there was always a strong rumor of the alleged relationship that always linked her to the politician. Carlos Gortari Salt Flats, the actor points out.

He histrionic He met the beautiful actress during her youth and when she began her acting career.

Recently the actor hinted that he would have liked conquer Adela NoriegaHowever, as it happened with her, she had a certain fear of approaching some of her showmates, in particular the actress, who was always in the media eye for these controversies.

It was through an interview with Aurora Valle “Confessions“through which the actor made these strong revelations when addressing the subject of his love life.

He actor, who gave life to various villain characters on the small screen pointed out that throughout his career he had some phobias, such as those you feel for animals or other activities, for this reason he decided not to get involved with any actress in the medium, he said.

However, apparently the actor at some point he left these fears behind after an alleged relationship he had with the actress Gaby Platas, but everything ended very badly without having a good outcome. What he “Black diamond“as the actor is also nicknamed, he took as an experience.

Also, for this reason, he decided not to mix with any other partner in the media, since in a forceful confession He also noted that “the majority of women in the media are related to politicians.”

Likewise, the actor from Acapulco where he lives most of the time revealed that before the supposed rumor of the relationship of Noriega and Salinas, the actress had a relationship with Luis Miguel which came to an end when in the television corridors there was speculation about the relationship between the protogonist of various melodramas and the former president.

Recently, the producer Carla Estrada She denied these versions since she assures that she knows the actress very well, whom on the other hand, she tries to convince to return to television.

.