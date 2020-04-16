Adela Noriega back to the small screen, will act in a novel | Instagram

The actress Adela Noriega remembered for her participations that left a big mark on the small screen, she is in the sights of a famous producer for a melodrama.

The producer Carla Estrada has been given the task of convincing the actress Adela Noriega, who was the protagonist of Quinceañera, El Manantial, María Isabel, and the television hit El Privilegio de Amar, in addition to others who followed him

It has transpired that the actress will participate in the melodrama that she will perform in 1998, the “Privilege to Love“He starred alongside René Strickler, Helena Rojo, Andrés García, César Évora, Marga López, Sabine Moussier and many other famous actors.

The project in which the actress gave life to the character of Christina Miranda who struggles to materialize her dream of being a model, however, on the way she runs into love and also a series of obstacles they will not allow you to easily achieve your wishes.

He “Privilege to Love“It represented for the actress the means by which her career obtained the greatest growth, it was consecrated on the screen and later after some other participations she moved away from the spotlight.

The project will be borne by the producer Carla Estrada who is convincing the actress to bring her character back to life in the story, an adaptation of the Venezuelan soap opera Cristal. The Televisa executive is in talks with the actress’ sister to accept the role.

Reyna, his sister, has been in communication with me, ”Estrada confirmed in an interview published in a Mexican newspaper.

Meanwhile, from the life of Noriega Everything is completely unknown since after disappearing from the public eye completely several urban legends about his life and his surprising disappearance arose, however, it is totally unknown if any of them was really true.

One of the strongest rumors is that it does not lie in Mexico but abroad in a very distant country in which they allegedly point out, she lives with her son since, supposedly, a version that emerged a long time ago indicates that the actress She would become pregnant and live with her son far from Mexico.

