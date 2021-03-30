Addsfit Mini: Portable Massages – Gadget Magazine

This pistol-shaped massager relieves ailments and treats muscle injuries, among other tasks. One of its virtues is its size: you can even carry it in a pocket.



Portable massage guns are one of the fashionable gadgets, very useful for relieving muscle pain and tension, and treating injuries. They are based on the so-called percussion therapy, which reaches up to 60% deeper into the muscles compared to massage or vibration treatments, optimizing blood flow in general and oxygen in particular. The Addsfit Mini is a very compact model, perfect to carry it in your bag or backpack (it would fit in a large pocket), and use it where you need it because it hardly generates noise. It comes standard with two tips: flat for large muscle groups and tender areas, and thumb type (flattened tip) for activating and massaging small muscle groups.

With three selectable speed levels (with revolutions per minute to choose between 1,600 / 2,500 / 3,000), two heads can be applied, both as standard, flat type and flat tip; generates a force of up to 27 lbs. It is made of pure anti-bacteria aluminum, generates a noise volume of less than 40 db and is powered by a 2,500 mAh rechargeable battery (via USB); grants an average autonomy of 6 hours. Its measurements and weight are 129 x 40 x 104 mm / 360 gr.

With an exceptional finish and materials, the Addsfit Mini is very small, yes, but very powerful; it offers sufficient percussion capacity for a daily massage of several minutes. It is not a professional product but it is perfectly useful to reduce muscle pain and stiffness, and both to warm up the muscles before training and to recover them after it is finished. Its only secret is that you properly learn how to apply the massages (time, power, etc.) because you will see that the results are much better.

