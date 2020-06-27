Andalusia remains very alert after registering a total of eight coronavirus outbreaks. In total they are 156 positive cases for Covid-19 and the Board is already working to control the situation.

The outbreaks are in the control or investigation phase in the provinces of Malaga, Granada, Cádiz, Huelva and Almería, with a total of 156 confirmed cases and has added 27 positives for PRC in the last 24 hours, in which there have been two deaths from the disease, according to data released this Friday by the Ministry of Health and Families.

The update of data at 09.30 hours this Friday by this department accounts for six outbreaks in the investigation phase, with contact studies and testing. Three of them come from previous days, one in the health district of Malaga, which reaches 87 confirmed cases – four more in 24 hours -, linked to the Emergency Reception and Referral Center managed by the Red Cross; another in the metropolitan district of Granada with 13 confirmed cases –one more in 24 hours–; and a third in the coast district of Huelva with ten confirmed cases – one more in 24 hours – in the town of Lepe.

They are joined by three other outbreaks in investigation known this Friday and which present a lower incidence for the moment, two in the metropolitan district of Granada with five and three confirmed cases and one in the district Levante-Alto Almanzora de Almería, with four confirmed cases.

In addition, Andalusia maintains two other outbreaks in the control phase (after the tests and the study of contacts): one in the Campo de Gibraltar with 20 confirmed cases –two in less than 24 hours–, linked to a pension and the headquarters of an NGO in Algeciras (Cádiz), and another in the Granada capital district, with 14 confirmed cases – three more in 24 hours.

In total, Andalusia has registered a slight daily decrease in the number of cases confirmed by PCR with 27 this day in a day with two deceased and in which two new hospitalized and one admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are added.

For the third consecutive day, the Ministry of Health and Families has published the daily data on the evolution of the pandemic sent to the Ministry of Health before being released by the department led by Salvador Illa, with which it has been recording discrepancies in the daily and cumulative figures of deaths, cases confirmed by PCR, hospitalized patients and admitted to the ICU.