The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) reported this Friday on death number 11 in the Chapala area from ingesting adulterated alcohol. The deceased was a 60-year-old man, a resident of the town of Ajijic.

As of today, the SSJ reports 98 people affected in total (one more than yesterday) in different municipalities of the State; of which 52 have been discharged from hospital, 40 died and six more remain hospitalized in various institutions.

In the case of the municipality of Chapala, of the 16 identified cases (14 men and two women), eleven died, three remain hospitalized and two have been discharged.

Of these, the SSJ reports that they are being treated in public health areas, where one of them is in very serious condition and two in stable to severe condition.

Another case reported as very serious is located in the municipality of Tlajomulco, it is a young man of 23 years old that continues to be cared for.

Finally, in the southeast of the State, 81 affected people were detected (the same number reported yesterday), of whom 50 were discharged, 29 died and two are still hospitalized.

Regarding the two patients who are still hospitalized, they are still in serious and very serious condition, both cases continue to be treated in a public hospital.

