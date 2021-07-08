addresses that were free are already sold for more than 40 dollars and continue to delay some IPv6 that will be left over

The IPv6 protocol will jump to 128 bits, which is equivalent to 340 sextillion addresses. That’s a lot. Very much. Enough so that each printer, pen or object that we use has several IP addresses. And there will still be left over. The same is not the case with IPv4, which was exhausted in Europe in 2011 and in the US in 2015. The idea was to make a transition to IPv6, but Instead of moving towards the new protocol, we are seeing how IPv4 is being resold at the price of gold..

Some addresses that were distributed free in the beginning and where there are a few companies and organizations that have millions of IPv4 unused. This is how the IPv4 business works. A paradigmatic situation where instead of going down for the adoption of the new protocol, IPv4 is at historical highs due to the fact that there are fewer and fewer available and it is opting to pay for old addresses rather than making the necessary adaptation for IPv6.

Apple, Ford or HP have millions of unused IPv4

When IPv4 addresses were distributed, different classes were made. The first one was in blocks of 16.77 million addresses, delivered to various companies, academic entities and government organizations. Among them we find the Pentagon, MIT, Stanford University, AT&T, Apple, IBM, Xerox, HP or Ford. That is, the IP addresses were given to those who were believed to need more.

IPv4 addresses used to be free. Today they’re selling for ~ 40 USD each. Ford (!!) got 16.7 million IPs for free, hardly using them. Today they’re worth $ 670M, a better value increase than any crypto currency. At the same time new ISPs can’t be started because lack of IPs. – Peter Sunde Kolmisoppi (@brokep) July 6, 2021

It is the case that of these addresses, there are companies such as Ford or organizations such as the US postal service that do not take advantage of them. A huge amount of IP addresses that at 40 dollars each, we are talking about a package of about 670 million dollars. A reserve of great economic value but that these companies have reserved there.

Contrast the large number of IPv4 addresses that these companies and organizations have with how difficult it is to get one today. If we go to vendors like IPv4.Global, we can see that blocks of multiple IP addresses are sold for $ 37, 42 or $ 45.

IPv4 prices are around $ 40. Image: IPv4.Global

In the case of the Pentagon, as described by Ars Technica, a move was made to obtain 175 million IPv4 addresses, which makes the US Department of Defense the largest manager of these addresses with 233 million addresses. Again, at $ 40 each, this package is worth about $ 9 billion. Not bad for addresses that were initially distributed for free.

If in mid-2020 the average cost of these IPv4 addresses was around $ 25, according to data from IPv4.Global, progressively it has been climbing up to $ 40 in which it is during the month of July. An all-time high that can keep rising if nothing changes.

To try to change the situation, in 2017, one of the organizations that had a large package of IPv4 addresses decided to sell them for $ 10 per address. MIT got rid of 8 million IPv4 addresses, also selling a small block to Amazon. It is not the only large technology company to acquire IPv4 addresses. In 2011, Microsoft paid $ 7.5 million for 667,000 IPv4 to the Nortel company.

The delay in adopting IPv6 triggers interest in the “few” IPv4

The IPv4 protocol establishes about 4.3 billion addresses. Clearly an insufficient number if we take into account the world population, the number of Internet users and the number of connected devices. The long-term solution is clear: for the entire internet to adopt IPv6, but it is not so immediate because it requires a major infrastructure and link change.

However, the underlying problem not that we have run out of IPv4 addresses, but rather that many of them are not being used. This is where the reseller market comes in.

For many companies it is easier to pay for an IPv4 address than to invest in the expensive infrastructure required for IPv6. Today we need better access to software that supports IPv6, business security, popular websites that use them, and more compatible routers.

In the short term there is no easy solution. Small businesses don’t have the resources to push IPv6, and large businesses don’t have enough incentives to make this transition.

Cover Image | Thomas jensen

In Engadget | How low-level protocols are changing the Internet