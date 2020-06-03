The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), a global trade group created to promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing (FA), announced today that it has selected leading sustainable engineering researcher Jeremy Faludi, Ph.D., to oversee its first commissioned university research, a systematic analysis based on the literature on the environmental sustainability of metals FA.

This press release includes multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005914/en/

Dr. Jeremy Faludi, LEED AP BD + C (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to announce our first research project and to be able to work with Dr. Faludi,” said Sherry Handel, executive director of AMGTA. “This project will provide our associates and the general public with an excellent survey of existing research on the benefits of FA in terms of sustainability. Dr. Faludi is a renowned researcher in this field, and we cannot wait to better understand the current scope of research on the topic. ”

Dr. Faludi, LEED AP BD + C, is a strategist and researcher on sustainable projects. He is an assistant professor of Project Engineering at the Technical University of Delft, Netherlands, where he specializes in projects for circular economy and environmentally friendly 3D printing, as well as being an adjunct professor of Engineering at the Thayer School of Engineering, Faculty of Dartmouth. Dr. Faludi taught at Stanford University, Minneapolis School of Art and Design, and obtained a doctorate in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, a master’s degree in Engineering in Product Design from Stanford University and a degree in Physics from Reed College.

This research report commissioned to AMGTA will consist of an analysis of the literature from existing studies and “will describe where additive metal fabrication offers environmental benefits compared to older manufacturing methods,” noted Handel, who added the explanation: “This research also can reveal areas in the manufacturing process where the FA could generate greater environmental benefits than older manufacturing methods. Through rigorous, independent and continuous research, AMGTA will publish research findings and share with the industry and other key stakeholders such as it is now our ecological footprint and what we will need to focus on in the future to be more sustainable “.

About the AMGTA. AMGTA was founded in November 2019 to promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing (FA) compared to traditional manufacturing methods. AMGTA is a non-commercial and unrelated organization, open to any manufacturer that adopts the additive method or sector stakeholder that meets certain criteria related to the sustainability of production or processes.

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as a convenience only and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005914/en/

Contact:

Sherry Handel

+1 954,308.0888

www.amgta.org

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

DIARY L! CUP OF 70: Preparing for the Mexico World Cup



This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra