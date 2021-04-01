Addison Russell Acereros Monclova roster players Mexican League Baseball 2021 today movements news

The Steelers from Monclova the current champions of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) announce today Thursday, April 1, 2021, nothing more and nothing less than the shortstop Addison russell as foreign reinforcement for the season 2021 of the LMB, which begins on May 20.

Although 45 years passed for the Steelers from Monclova will win their first championship in the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB), what they did in the 2019 season, those from the North took a liking to the title and do not want to release it and endorse it in 2021 and today announced as a reinforcement to the star shortstop Addison russell, 27 years old.

Addison russel He comes from playing at KBO 2020, after being released by the Chicago Cubs, in part due to domestic and gender violence issues. Russel was called to be the Cubs shortstop of the future.

Russell he won the 2016 MLB World Series with the Chicago Cubs where he was the driving champion with 9. I still remember his grand slam (homer off on bases) for centerfield in Game 6 of that October classic against the Cleveland Indians. That same year he went to the All-Star Game of the Big leagues.

Addison russell joins Bartolo Colón as the former Major League Baseball stars who have announced so far the Steelers from Monclova for the season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB)