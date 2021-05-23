Addison Russell 2021 Acereros de Monclova Mexican Baseball League news

Former MLB Addison russell showed in the Major Leagues that he can hit the little one like he did in Game 6 of the 2016 World Series with his Grand Slam with the Chicago Cubs that forced Game 7 and you know the rest, because the infielder starts it do as a reinforcement of Steelers from Monclava In the season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB).

Courtesy of Addison russell was what the fans present at the Monclova Stadium had when celebrating their first extra innings of the season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) and by the way appreciate the victory of 5 races to 4 of the Steelers from Monclova about Sultanes de Monterrey.

Addison russell defined with a hit in the twelfth inning so that the Steelers from Monclova they will leave the Sultans of Monterrey lying on the ground.

This is how we achieved the triumph of tonight! 🧹 🧹 1️⃣2️⃣ game tickets in # Monclova 🔥 #DefendTheNorth 🏆 pic.twitter.com/f6tT6sDEzy – Acereros de Monclova (@AcererosOficial) May 23, 2021

Iván Salas (0-1) took the difference by accepting an unstoppable of Addison russell to right-field grounds, Charlie Tilson scoring the winner once he reached an unstoppable base in that inning. The victory went to the relief of Ryan Verdugo (1-0) by throwing 2.0 innings, 1 base, 1 hit and 3 strikeouts, while Iván Salas faced 4 batters, allowed 2 hits and 1 run.

Steelers from Monclova He will take a two-day break, before facing the Toros as a visitor in Tijuana, this being the only visit scheduled in the regular season for the Blue Fury in Baja California.

With part of the information and image of Steelers from Monclova.