Addison Rae’s Boyfriends and Dating History

Addison Rae has only been famous for approximately five minutes, but she’s already released a song, befriended a Kardashian, and starred in a movie — and that’s when she isn’t busy with her content creation sched. On top of all that, Addison is fresh off a high-profile and deeply dramatic relationship with her fellow TikToker Bryce Hall, the mess of which is unparalleled and has lead to a TON of speculation about whomst she’s dating now. Most of which is inaccurate. So, yep: It’s time to dive into Addison Rae’s dating history as we wait for He’s All That to drop!

MYSTERY PERSON: 2014-2019

We don’t know who he is, but we do know Addison dated him for five years because Bryce Hall mentioned this fact when talking about how they got together, saying, “Honestly, I was just trying to kiss her. She got out of a five-year relationship so I didn’t think it was possible. ” Which brings us to …

Bryce Hall: Circa 2019 to August 2020

Addison started dating Bryce pretty much as soon as she got famous, and it was a classic story straight out of Shakespeare: She was in Hype House. He was in Sway House. Yet, they managed to come together for a truly epic romance, most of which played out on Twitter. This relationship was extra to the point where we devoted an entire timeline to it, but here are the highlights (and I use the word “highlights” generously):

Bryce and Addison met the way all of history’s great couples do: Through creating #content on social media. After lots of speculation that definitely wasn’t the Gen-Z version of a PR stunt, they went public on Bryce’s Insta on New Year’s Eve, 2020:

They then spent the next several months trolling everyone about whether or not they were dating, and finally put us out of our misery in August and confirmed they’d broken up:

Addison even spoke about their split to Entertainment Tonight, musing, “There were a lot of times when we were on, we were off, and it was kind of just a confusing situation. Right now, we’re just kind of both deciding that there are a lot of things going on in both of our lives that we really need to focus on. At the end of the day, we’re both still wishing the best for each other and still friends. “

Troy Zarba: Early September 2020

Rumors swirled that Addison was dating TikToker fellow Troy Zarba shortly after her split from Bryce, prompting Bryce to saltily hop on Twitter and imply she was moving on too fast while also paying her a compliment?

Either way, it seems like Addison and Troy were just friends anyway, because she tweeted this:

Bryce Hall Again: November 2020 to March 2021

Amid reconciliation rumors that the internet did its best to keep up with, sigh, Bryce and Addison dropped a YouTube video called “THE TRUTH ABOUT US” and confirmed they were back at it.

But just a few months after getting back together, rumors hit that Bryce cheated (which he denied) and they split up. Naturally, there were a few weeks where no one knew if they were over due to an unnecessary amount of needlessly cryptic tweets, but eventually Addison referred to Bryce as her ex in an interview, so:

Jack Harlow: April 2021

Addison was linked to Jack Harlow for literally a second when they were spotted at the Triller Fight Club boxing match in Atlanta. She later made it clear they very much were not on a date by writing “I’m single” on Twitter:

Tanner Buchanan: Circa May 2021

Pretty sure they were never dating, but I’m putting him on this list simply due to the PR stunt of it all. In case you missed it, Addison and her He’s All That cost presented Best Kiss at the MTV Movie and TV Awards and shared a smooch onstage:

Which Bryce, extra as ever, seemingly did not appreciate given the fact that he posted this:

Omer Fedi: June 2021

Addison has most recently been linked to Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Omer Fedi, but the evidence is, at best, shaky. Because Mostly said evidence is him posting and deleting a photo of her shoes to his Insta, and her showing up at a MGK show with Kourtney Kardashian. ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯

That’s it for now, but obviously we’ll be updating this as more very important info arises.

