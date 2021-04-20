Addison Rae Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status

Presley Ann / Getty Images for dick clark productions / Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Rich Fury / Getty Images for MTV

In March, E! News exclusively revealed that the rising stars had broken up, following allegations that Bryce, 21, cheated on Addison in Las Vegas in February (he has denied the accusations). Since the split, I claimed she was hanging out with YouTuber Logan paul and, this week, weighed in on rumors about her and Jack.

Bryce previously addressed their breakup on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards podcast on March 25, and was very secretive when asked about his own dating life since the split. When he was grilled about possibly dating Josie Canseco, Bryce called her a “good friend,” saying, “We’re hanging out. We’re just vibing. We’ve been to a couple get-togethers.”

He claimed on the podcast that he ended things with Addison after his cheating scandal, explaining, “I was just not in the mindset for a relationship.”

As for Addison, she has said she’s been working on self-care after the release of her first single “Obsessed.” As the He’s All That actor told Jimmy Fallon last month, “With social media nowadays, I think it’s really important to love yourself for who you are because there are so many negative things that happen online.”

