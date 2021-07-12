Addison Rae Responds to Backlash Over Red Carpet Presenting Gig

Addison Rae has responded to backlash following her booking a presenting gig on a UFC red carpet. The TikToker was a red carpet interviewer at Saturday’s UFC fight, which, so far so good. The backlash started when she posted a few pictures of herself presenting at the event, mic in hand, along with the caption, “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment.” It’s safe to say this did not go down well.

People were quick to point out that many who have worked hard to get into the industry are not afforded the same opportunities, adding it was the caption referring to “three whole months” of study that really ruffled feathers.

One comment, which has more than 2,700 Likes, reads, “I went to Journalism school for two years and interned (unpaid) for another 1.5 years after that. Never got hired on and had to switch careers. Thank you for this info,” While another said, “This is disrespectful to all the people who go to college and work their asses off for jobs like this and sometimes don’t even get them but because Addison has clout she gets them over QUALIFIED sports journalists.”

Others were quick to defend Addison, saying it’s totally normal for celebrities to make appearances like this, and the criticism was too harsh.

One person commented, “Lol people mad at addison as if she really stole a job from someone, she’s obviously there for publicity and if it wasn’t her it was gonna be a different celebrity. This is not a new concept,” and another wrote, “People tell you to get a real job and then are mad when you get one smh.”

Well, after a few days of this playing out on Twitter, Addison herself responded to the criticism, retweeting her original tweet along with the comment, “Nvm y’all got me fired.”

According to E! News, Addison was never actually employed in a full-time capacity by UFC and therefore couldn’t have been seriously fired, so her tweet was probably just poking fun at the situation!

