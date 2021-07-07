Addison Rae Filmed a TikTok in Front of Someone Trying to Work

If there’s one thing we know about being a social media sensation and especially a TikToker, it’s that there is no room for embarrassment. Whether vlogging in busy shops or dancing in public places, you’ve got to be willing to just go with it! Which is exactly what’s going on in new behind-the-scenes footage of Addison Rae filming a TikTok dance in a restaurant while a man behind her awkwardly tries to work on his laptop. Props to her and him, quite frankly.

The video was shared by Instagram account Tea Updating, and it shows Addison wearing a blue tie-dye crop top and flared jeans while filming a TikTok. The most awkward part is that she is sharing the space with someone else. As she finishes her dance, the camera pans to a man seated directly behind Addison working away on his laptop while everything happens around him.

Fans in the comments vocalized that secondhand embarrassment big-time, with one person writing, “THE MAN TRYING NOT TO LAUGH LOOKING AT THE COMPUTER PLS,” while another said, “How did he keep it together.”

Sure, the whole thing does look pretty awk, but it kinda seems like he might be in on the joke… especially since the actual TikTok dance Addison posted later was filmed in a totally different location.

Maybe it was all part of the dress rehearsal?

