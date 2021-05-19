Addio Battiato, nomadic poet

Wikimedia Commons , CC BY-NC-ND ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/z_hIdg5fHic4wrLWqrepMg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY4MS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ZVcKoIPIoHJc_N3nh5O2rg–~B/aD0xMDIyO3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/ea22ad092d800e09000e0a118f0358f3″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/z_hIdg5fHic4wrLWqrepMg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY4MS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ZVcKoIPIoHJc_N3nh5O2rg–~B/aD0xMDIyO3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/ea22ad092d800e09000e0a118f0358f3″/>

Along with myths, music is the supreme mystery of the human being, the anthropologist Claude Lévi-Strauss told us. It is what unites us to anyone, as a universal language. And to the sound of world music, as Franco Battiato sang, turns tutt’intorno alla stanza mentre si dance, dance: everything turns in the room while dancing.

Halfway between popular and cultured culture, Battiato was the mystical poet of nomadism. Of those who are always on the lookout and on the borders, in search of angles of tranquility, waiting for peace in the monotonous sunsets.

He was the minstrel of those who feel like foreigners and strangers wherever they are, unfettered by feeling, travelers always in search of hospitality, always in transit towards new awakenings. The poet of life’s pilgrims who adrift try to spot “the unfathomable dimension”, which we will always find outside the city, on the road, away from the comforts of what is familiar and safe.

Because that’s what it was all about, making the road the home of the nomad, of Battiato and of anyone who wishes to live more in poetry than in prose.

The shadow of the light

With humble beauty, Battiato reminded us that we are only the shadow of a light, a precarious existence of infinite vulnerability. In the most uncertain paths, aimlessly, we must not abandon ourselves or let them abandon us.

“Because the joys of the deepest affection or the slightest longings of the heart they are just the shadow of the light. Remind me how unhappy I am far from your laws how not to waste the time I have left ”.

The cure

Thrown into a dehumanized world where internal violence and the most grotesque hatred reign, Battiato gave voice to those who will protect us from the fear of hypochondria, “from the injustices and deceptions of your time”, from failures and obsessions. Who will heal our illnesses, with whom we will walk the paths of a strange life and accompany us to where, “with more speed than an eagle”, our dreams lead us. To those who will bring us silence and patience. Those who will save us “from all the melancholy” when the “perfumes of love intoxicate our bodies.”

“Because you are a special being and I will take care of you.”

It was very beautiful

Against the ravages of time stands the beauty of the music and the landscapes of Battiato’s native Sicily. There he lived away from the brutalizing noises, in that ocean of silence that is Milo, in Catania.

You don’t have to physically move to travel, just as to stay young you just have to let the shadows stretch beyond the night. As the writer Claudio Magris said, life is nothing more than an infinite journey, even if we do not leave our room.

“Don’t ask me where the road leads. Follow him and walk alone ”.

Birds fly

He was the poet of disorientation, of free flying, as unpredictable as the flight of birds:

“They spread their wings, launch and land better than airplanes, world-changing perspectives, unpredictable flights and rapid ascents, imperceptible trajectories, codes of existential geometry.”

I come to look for you

He is the poet of contradiction, of whom he wishes to be alone but is a slave to the passion of being with another lonely soul. Because “the animal that I carry inside never makes me live happy, the animal that I carry inside loves you.”

The poet who, to find himself, has to look for true love “that I read in your eyes and you read in mine”, although “I know your lies and you know my sad cowardice.” And even so…

“And I come to look for you Even just to see you or speak Because I need your presence To better understand my essence.”

Antidote to indifference

Because music helps us to feel more intensely, to share deep emotions with others. Music is the perfect antidote to indifference.

Battiato told us that “everything is illusory, everything is empty”. And, perhaps, the only “permanent center of gravity” that we will find at the end of the road is that of poets and their music.

Addio carissimo Franco, è stato molto bello!

