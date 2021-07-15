Addictions and mental health problems, always hand in hand

Shutterstock / Orawan Pattarawimonchai ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ur_z6JskhBTs9J8A8ehKLA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQwOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzMz/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/0_QiMEuIAe5qdOv.GgFbEg–~B/aD02MTQ7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/91a418e6975ece80e73cea2a9a3f8217″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ur_z6JskhBTs9J8A8ehKLA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQwOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzMz/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/0_QiMEuIAe5qdOv.GgFbEg–~B/aD02MTQ7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/91a418e6975ece80e73cea2a9a3f8217″/>

Adolescent addictive behaviors pose a considerable public health problem. Not only because of the toxicity of the substances consumed in a period of great vulnerability for their development, but also because of the psychosocial consequences it has at the school, social, family and even economic level.

Faced with this situation, improving care for adolescent addictions continues to be a priority objective, both for the prevention and treatment of these problems. But while progress is being considerable, we still face a number of gaps.

Why do treatments fail?

First, adolescent substance use patterns change rapidly with the emergence of new drugs and ways of using. In addition, in recent years, practices such as games of chance have increased and addictions to video games have appeared. This represents an important constant adaptation challenge.

On the other hand, although there are effective treatments, they are not always implemented. To this we must add that a large part of the minors do not manage to improve significantly even with these interventions.

Finally, many minors do not even go to these services. This problem is particularly worrisome among girls, as they often do not represent more than 30% of the users who participate in these programs.

Therefore, we can think that perhaps there are areas that we are not adequately addressing and that we have considerable room for improvement in treatments.

Mental health problems and addictions, a relationship of mutual influence

One of the areas that need more attention in relation to addiction treatment is mental health. We know that these types of problems increase the risk of engaging in addictive behaviors.

These are used as an escape route or coping (maladaptive) of problems such as sadness, anxiety, excessive worry, isolation, low self-esteem, difficulties in social relationships, etc.

But it is also true that these addictive behaviors can generate or aggravate various mental health problems, due to the effects on their psychological, family and social functioning. We speak, therefore, of an interactive relationship and mutual influence.

If this is not properly addressed in the treatment process, it can hinder the chances of helping children effectively or increase the risks of relapse in the future.

What mental health problems can lead to addictions?

For this reason, in a study carried out by Loyola University and published in the journal Psicothema, we evaluated which were the mental health problems that minors with addictive problems presented, paying particular attention to the differences between the sexes.

To conduct the research, we conducted a cross-sectional study with a comprehensive assessment of addictive behaviors and mental health. We selected a sample of 684 adolescents from the general population aged 16.6 years on average.

The results of our study indicate that, indeed, addictive behaviors do not occur alone. Typically, young people with alcohol or cannabis problems also have symptoms of other mental health problems.

In addition, we found that alcohol and cannabis abuse are usually associated with depressive and anxiety symptoms.

The problem is accentuated among adolescents

We also found that mental health problems are more important among girls with addictive problems. For example, in this sector of the population, alcohol consumption problems are more associated with hostility (aggressive behaviors) and somatization.

On the other hand, in the case of cannabis use disorder, girls present many more obsessive compulsive thoughts and hostile behaviors than they do.

These results are in line with previous studies that suggest that the comorbidity between addictions and mental health problems is higher among girls.

In the case of alcohol, the results may be due to a greater vulnerability on the part of girls to the effects of this substance. In addition, it could also influence that there is a lower social acceptance of alcohol consumption among them, which could increase stigma and anxiety.

In the case of cannabis, its use is also commonly associated with male consumption patterns. This could explain the association with a greater presence of hostile behaviors among them, also more associated with the traditional male gender role.

On the other hand, the results suggest that, particularly among girls, the use of cannabis could be being used as a method of coping with intrusive thoughts (such as obsessive compulsive type).

However, all these explanatory hypotheses are still preliminary and further research is required.

Lack of specialized care services

The results of this study indicate that addictive behaviors are usually accompanied by mental health problems, even among the general population.

Furthermore, according to the results, girls with addictive behaviors appear to be a particularly vulnerable population and have specific mental health needs.

This accentuates the problem that we mentioned at the beginning, in which girls do not seem to use this type of service. Therefore, it is essential to improve universal prevention and the promotion of mental health among this population at an early age.

In short, it is necessary to improve the attention to mental health problems among young people with addictive problems, offering a comprehensive psychological approach.

In addition, it would be convenient to create more specialized care services for girls with this type of behavior that take into account their particular needs, not only at the mental health level. Psychological attention to addictive behaviors must take into account that addictions and mental health are two sides of the same coin.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Sergio Fernández-Artamendi has received funds from the Ministry of Innovation and Science to carry out this research.