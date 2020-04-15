Confinement still goes on and on for a few more weeks in Spain and other countries around the world, so it is very likely that you are reading this from your home. If you also have children, then you have an extra challenge: keep them entertained and active as long as the coronavirus quarantine lasts.

Noisy Book, one of the applications that were mentioned in the last WWDC, has been updated a few weeks ago to try to help. With an optimized interface for iPhone and iPad, its idea is to turn the stories you explain out loud into an interactive experience.

Noisy Book: you tell the story, I put the effects

We are not facing an application that tells you stories, I insist: it is you who has to explain the stories. Noisy Books analyzes your voice, and uses the elements it recognizes in your story to add animations and sound effects. For example, you can hear lowing when you mention a cow or the noise of the rotors of a helicopter when you refer to it. You can use it to make up stories or read stories from another book and add a little “magic” to your child’s experience. When you are finished you can even export your story in PDF format.

After doing tests for a few minutes I was able to verify that Noisy Book perfectly recognizes my stories in Spanish, so not doing it in English will not be a problem. And thanks to iOS integrations and its engines like CoreML, all word recognition is done locally thus guaranteeing the privacy of the user.

Noisy can be downloaded for free in the App Store, with an optional integrated purchase of 1.09 euros in case you want to store more than one story on the device.