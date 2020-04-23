The versatility of Mac computers and their operating systems is beyond question. There are many systems that we can use to customize our computer according to our preferences. Today we’ll see how to add a folder with recently opened apps in the Dock from our Mac for easy and comfortable access.

Smart searches, our allies

Some time ago, with versions prior to macOS Catalina, there was a way to add recent apps to the Dock on the Internet. With Catalina this system stopped working, but, thanks to the versatility of macOS, we can keep getting the same result in a different way.

The steps, conceptually, are as follows: first we will create a smart folder that shows the apps that we have recently opened, next we will add this folder to dock and in a third step we will configure this folder according to some options that we have available. Let’s go there:

We open the Finder app.

We enter the Applications folder or press Command (⌘) + Shift (⇧) + A.

We use the search engine at the top right to search for something, for now we will write only one letter.

We touch “Applications” to the right of Search: so that the search is only in this folder.

Press the “+” to the right of Save.

We played in Class and we chose Date of last opening.

We played in the past and choose today.

In the search box we delete the letter that we would have written and leave it empty.

Click Save.

We write a name, for example Recent Apps.

Click Save.

Well. So far we have created the smart folder that shows us all the apps that we have opened throughout the day “today”. If we want we can also choose this week in step 7, although depending on the use we give it, we may end up with too many apps in the folder. In step 8 it is important that we manually delete the search content without touching the small “x” that appears on the right.

After step 11 we will see that our folder has automatically appeared in the side bar of the Finder. Now what we will do is add this folder to our Dock. It is very simple, we simply drag the folder to the Dock.

When dragging it, it is important that we do it in the rightmost section of the Dock. That is, to the left of the trash can and to the right of the last vertical division. The recommended place is just to the left of the Downloads folder.

Once we have the smart folder in our Dock, there are several options with which we can configure its appearance. We will access all of them by secondary (right) clicking on the folder in the Dock. Let’s see what options are offered:

Sort by: offers us to choose between Name, Modification date, Creation date or Last opening. In general Last opening will be the most useful option.

Show as: we can choose between Folder or Stack. If we choose Stack we will see the different apps appear in order, if we choose Folder we will see the icon of a filing cabinet.

View content as: where we find Fan, Reticle, List or Automatic. The automatic option adjusts among the previous three depending on the number of items that are inside the folder. Fan, grid or list present the information in a different way and it is already a matter of personal taste. Remember that the Fan option will teach us, regardless of the number of elements, a maximum of 10 elements.

Once we have chosen our preferences, the folder will be ready to allow us quick access to recent apps. It should be said that in the Finder sidebar the folder continues to appear. If we want we can leave it there, and if we want to remove it, just drag out of the sidebar, wait for a small “x” to appear next to your name and release. The Dock folder will remain in place.

And it’s that easy. Thanks to smart searches we can easily access our recent apps from the Dock. And when we update beyond Catalina? We can venture to say that smart searches will continue with us for a long time. Hopefully this system will work for several years.

