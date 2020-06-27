Fonts are really important when doing any type of work that has to do with graphic design, for example. That is why in the following article we will show you how you can add more fonts to Illustrator.

So you can add more fonts to Illustrator

If you follow these steps that we will indicate you can add more fonts to Illustrator. You should know that the information provided is thanks to Vietnamese portals, from which you will have the images thanks to the use of a VPN.

The image shown only has VNF, as you can see, but without VNI. Then follow these steps:

Your first job will be to close the Illustrator program on your computer by clicking the button. [X] in the upper right corner.

Your second step will be to open the folder that contains the different downloaded fonts, you can put them on a black background using the Ctrl + A commands. Then, click on font (1) – Install (2).

Now open Illustrator and once you have installed the component allows the Text tool to be accessed directly using the “T” key. Then, look at the font configuration properties, how they are displayed, and voila, the new font has appeared to you. The image shows the VNI source installed and used.

Proceed to compose the content using the new font. If you liked the results, the procedure will have been successful and will be useful to you. You will now see in the image below that the Vietnamese accent is one of your new successfully added Illustrator fonts.

Now that you know this new shared resource on how to add fonts to Illustrator as a reader or designer, you will no longer have problems every time you want to add any type of font for Illustrator on your computer.

Some important tips

