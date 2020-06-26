If you are a quintessential gamer, surely you have noticed for a long time that Windows 10 has become an excellent platform for video games. Unlike the limitations of other operating systems (like Linux) Windows 10 has become a standard when it comes to using video games without a console. In today’s article, we’ll tell you how you can add games to GeForce Experience on Windows 10.

Get up close with Nvidia features to add your games to GeForce Experience

This modality made by the Nvidia video card brand is called GeForce Experience. Once your games have been added to GeForce Experience, they will work much better in Windows 10. If you want to know exactly what this tool does, it is that once installed, it checks all the games on your computer and automatically optimizes them. This you will notice especially at the moment is that you are playing any of them.

Everything sounds pretty good, don’t you think ?, and the best thing is that this tool can be downloaded for free. You can also install it simultaneously if you have the respective Nvidia video card on your computer. Once installed, Nvidia GeForce Experience will perform a general scan of your computer looking for and adding all the games you have. In the opposite case that it cannot detect a game, you can add it manually.

How can you add your games to GeForce Experience

As we already indicated in the previous paragraphs, there are two ways in which you can add your games to GeForce Experience: The automatic way, which is given once the tool is installed. And manually, in case the program check on your computer has left a game outside of it. We will indicate below the steps to follow in both methods:

Games added automatically

First, go and open the “Nvidia GeForce Experience” tool in your programs.

On the main applications screen, click the mouse in the “more options” box at the bottom of the right pane.

Then you will click on the option “Optimize all games”

Then press the same option again and select “Scan games.”

Let the scan finish so that the main screen shows you the new games it found. All the games you see marked with a green bar, is because they have already been recognized by GeForce Experience.

Games added manually

In order for you to use this option, you must tell the application where the game is located. Pay attention to these steps:

Go and open the “Nvidia GeForce Experience” tool in your programs.

On the main applications screen, click the mouse in the “more options” box at the bottom of the right pane.

Then you will click on the option “Optimize all games”.

Click on the top circle.

Select the games table in the left column.

Below the “location and scan” box, click “add”.

Now select the folder where the game you want to add was installed and you will click “scan now”.

Once you’re done scanning, go to the start tab and there you should see the game added.

With these very simple steps you should have no problem being able to add and optimize your games to GeForce Experience in Windows 10.

