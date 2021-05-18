add automatic transcripts to read instead of listening

The Spotify’s big bet in recent years has been on podcasts. The music streaming platform is more of a streaming audio platform, with the arrival and relevance of podcasts. In an effort to capture more market, Spotify has announced new features, such as transcribing podcast episodes automatically.

The company has announced in the last hours a total of three accessibility functions for its mobile app. Among these functions, perhaps the most remarkable of all is the inclusion of automatic transcripts. This, broadly speaking, means converting podcast episode conversations to text.

Spotify says that in the next few weeks the transcript will arrive in the form of a limited beta. It will happen first in the episodes of your exclusive and original podcasts. Later and if everything goes as expected, they say that in the future they will include transcription for all podcasts on their platform.

Podcast transcription is a feature primarily intended for the hearing impaired. It is perfect for the deaf and others with accessibility problems to enjoy the content of podcasts. However, it can also be useful for other users if they want to know something about an episode without listening to it or if they want to jump to a specific part of the conversation. By clicking on any phrase the playback goes to that place.

In search of being a reference in podcast

Now that the functionality has been announced, it remains to be seen how good these automated transcripts are. It will also be interesting to see how quickly the transcripts will be available once the new episodes are published. On the other hand and perhaps more importantly, when the feature will reach all podcasts of the platform.

The latter is especially relevant because it is a feature that can differentiate Spotify from other platforms. They are not the first to automatically transcribe podcasts, but they are the largest. It’s a feature that can make more people decide to use Spotify to listen to podcasts, and it’s a feature that can kill lesser podcast apps and services as well.

Based on exclusive podcasts, with original content, through the purchase of tools and with new functions like this, Spotify is becoming the podcast giant. Your weapon? Be on the side of the creators more than anyone.

More information | Spotify