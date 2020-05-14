         Add and manage tasks with a single touch with this simple and beautiful iOS application: New Task

Today we are going to talk about New Task, a quite different task application which we are used to seeing in the app store. It is an application for iOS (although the developer promises that it will come to Android this year), free and very useful for quickly adding tasks and lists.

Aside from being useful, its interface has conquered us for its simplicity and care. So let’s tell you how this app works, since it has a way of proceeding that characterizes it compared to the rest of the competitors.

Adding everything to different categories in one touch

Just write the task and click on the category. In a matter of seconds we have everything added and organized.

Currently the applications that reign in regard to the world of tasks are some such as Google Task, Todoist, Microsoft To Do, Any.Do and others. In most of these applications we have some categories, which must be entered to create the tasks that we want to introduce within them. In fact, the most clueless (server the first) sometimes we get to write what we have to do quickly, forgetting to put it in the appropriate category.

New Task has simplicity and speed by flag. To add tasks to a category, simply click on the category we want to enter the task

New Task boasts, according to its developer, of be the fastest task application of the moment. You may not be without reason. The operation is quite simple: first we have to add the categories that we want. The application is in English but do not worry, since we can rename the categories, except those corresponding to ‘Today’, ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘Coming soon’, which are understood without any problem.

The tasks that we create are customizable and we can configure reminders, dates and more.

We can create a total of five categories, which added to the previous three make us have a total of eight categories to organize everything we want. Further, each category has a color, making it easy enough to recognize them. It goes without saying that we can move each of these categories in the order we want.

The “magic” of the application comes when adding tasks to the categories, since we only have write the name of the task and click on the category. That is, almost instantly we have added what we are going to write to its corresponding category. If we write ‘Savings’, we click on finances, if we write ‘Train’, we click on fitness, etc. Simply write the task and click on the category.

Beyond the simplicity to add tasks, the application interface is exquisite, very simple and with a very well-kept color palette. Within the categories themselves we can set dates, reminders, move categories if we have made a mistake, change their order, etc.

New Task

Add and manage tasks with a single touch with this simple and beautiful iOS application: New Task