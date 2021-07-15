“Add and go” of scarcity: lack of rubber

It is nothing new that after global lockdowns, we are living a time of shortage of raw materials. We talked before about the shortage of steel and semiconductors that is hitting the auto industry hard, but now, one more is added. Rubber.

I have to admit that until a few days ago I did not have this problem on the radar, and it was precisely when I spoke with my trusted workshop to order three sets of tires for the summer (for me and 2 friends, I do not spend so much rubber) that I realized that Continental did not have the capacity to supply the front ContiTrailAttack 3, so I decided to order the Bridgestone Battlax A41 … surprise, they could not supply the rear. The solution in this case was easy, Bridgestone at the front and Continental at the rear. But, this once again revealed the indirect consequences of Covid19.

What’s going on?

Placing only Covid19 this problem is a bit simplistic since other factors come into play. Leaving aside the global pandemic (we all know what it has entailed) the causes of this shortage it has its origin in its production. Annual production of natural rubber (the most common in tires) in 2018 it was 13.9 billion metric tons (increasing in 2019 to more than 15,000 million), this rubber, as its name indicates, is natural, that is, comes from rubber trees (Hevea brasiliensis).

The production of this element is carried out primarily by small farmers in countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Vietnam and India. These countries have suffered a tremendous drought (which also influenced the production of steel) causing many trees to perish, the same outcome caused by the monsoon floods and the widespread diseases that this tree is used to suffering.

If to all this we add that some of these countries like Thailand, They have valued the price of rubber downward, causing their farmers to be disinterested in planting and caring for them, we see that a perfect cocktail has been created to cause the scarcity that we now suffer. And I say we suffer because It is already being passed on to the sale price to the public being taller now than a couple of years ago.

Nor can we ignore the fact that during the global lockdown break, tire manufacturers (just like car manufacturers did with steel or semiconductors) the demand for the rubber product dropped a lot, in turn increasing this demand on the side of widely used sanitary products such as gloves. This has also had repercussions on contracts that currently do not favor the automotive sector, deriving the little existing product towards the health sector.

As a tip, now that it’s summer and presumably a lot of us will be out traveling long distances with our mounts, It would be convenient if you plan in advance the purchase of the tires, since if we hurry too much, we can find ourselves in the position of having to set up games of brands that we do not like or simply do not know. And we already know that relying on your tires is essential to travel in peace.