add 46 points and pray

Sabadell makes accounts to avoid his goodbye to LaLiga SmartBank, with the permanence located at four points, and to achieve it he would have to win his two games against the Ponferradina and the Mirandés and hope that three of his direct rivals do not add 46 points or more. The Sabadell has reached matchday 40 with 40 points after suffering “a roller coaster of sensations”, as his coach often says Antonio Hídalgo.

He did what seemed most difficult: he won Majorca (1-0) and at Vallecano Ray (2-0) at home to depend on himself. However, the three losses in a row to him Oviedo (2-1), the Tenerife (0-2) and at Alcorcón (2-0) have left him with a foot and a half in the First RFEF.

After the end of the 40th match last night with the defeat of Castellón 3-0 in Zaragoza, the Castellón and the Lugo They are 41 and next to Sabadell (40) have many numbers to join the already descended Albacete (38). The Logroñés, with 44, and the Alcorcón (45) are the only two teams that could change the relegation landscape. The Cartagena and the Saragossa, after their two consecutive victories, they have achieved salvation.

The permanence options of the Sabadell They pass, first, to win at home to the Ponferradina this coming Monday and on the last day in the fief of the Mirandés. In this way it would add 46 points. Anything other than reaching that figure is equivalent to automatic descent.

It also depends on that, at least, three of these four combinations of the rivals occur: that the Alcorcón lose both of their encounters: in the field of Girona and in Santo Domingo before the Spanish; that he Logroñés do not add more than one point to the Almeria and the The palms; that he Lugo don’t win your two games against him Cartagena and the Vallecano Ray; that he Castellon did not win both of his matches against him Lightning and the Malaga.

What is clear is that the permanence this year is much cheaper than last season, when the Deportivo de la Coruña it lowered with 51. This time 47 points or even 46 can be enough to be saved.