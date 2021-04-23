AdBlue: what every diesel driver should know

Did you know most modern diesels use AdBlue technology? Do you know that this technology requires the recharge of a new additive and certain peculiarities in its maintenance? The latest emission regulations have led manufacturers to devise more sophisticated systems to reduce polluting emissions, especially diesel. Systems that the driver should be aware of when maintaining his car. Selective catalytic reduction devices, which, technically, is what we should call what we know as AdBlue, are not new, but they have gone from being a technology present in some diesel engines of passenger cars and, above all, of commercial vehicles and cars. transport, to be the standard, and the usual, in modern diesels.

Why the need for AdBlue in diesel?

There was a time when the automotive industry set itself a common goal of reducing CO2 emissions, responsible, among other things, for the greenhouse effect, and according to many experts, global warming. Concern for CO2 and commitments to reduce car emissions are still present but, in the process, along with other underlying reasons that are irrelevant, diesels gained popularity.

It was then that another concern came into play, that of NOx, another pollutant associated with the combustion of diesel that is very harmful to health. With the entry into force of the latest emission regulations, Europe has closed in on NOx emissions, so that diesel AdBlue has become, In most cases, in a solution necessary to largely neutralize these polluting gases and continue to market diesel vehicles, although cleaner than those manufactured to date.

The only solution that many manufacturers have found to overcome the latest emission regulations in their diesel has been the use of an AdBlue-type system and additive.

Let’s talk about chemistry, what is AdBlue?

We are not going to go into too deep details, but rather the repercussions that the widespread use of AdBlue has had on our driving habits or on the maintenance of our car.

AdBlue is the trade name for an aqueous solution of urea in a percentage of approximately 32.5%. Urea is a chemical compound present mainly in urine. AdBlue is not toxic, but it is corrosive. With which we will not be in danger when handling it, but we must take certain precautions and ensure that the body of our car does not come into contact with the liquid and carefully clean any accidental spillage.

AdBlue is not toxic, but it is corrosive, be careful not to spill it on the body of your car

Does all diesel use AdBlue?

Luckily not, but the vast majority do. The ability of a manufacturer to achieve that its diesel engines exceed Euro VI without the need for this additive depends on its technology. Making a very quick generalization, we have seen how some low displacement engines, in small cars, do not require an AdBlue system and have exceeded the emission regulations so far with another type of catalyst that does not require additives – the so-called NOx trap – that synthesize a good part of its emissions. In any case, any diesel of a certain power already requires AdBlue to exceed the most demanding emission regulations.

As we already told you, the solution used depends on the brand’s technology. Until recently there were diesel engines, for example those of Mazda, that with enough displacement, and some power, were capable of exceeding emission regulations without the need for an AdBlue device. But to exceed the latest emissions regulations, and those to come, AdBlue has ended up becoming a requirement for most of these engines.

If we are going to buy a used diesel car, a semi-new, the fact that it exceeds the emission regulations of recent years without using AdBlue should be a point in its favor.

Infographic of the AdBlue system and the reduction of emissions of a diesel.

What is the AdBlue system?

The implementation of the device depends on each manufacturer. AdBlue is essentially an additive and as such requires a system that supplies it and makes use of it. This additive is not mixed with gasoline, but in a cylinder located at the exit of the exhaust gases, together with other catalysts (or integrated in them) and close to emission reduction systems such as the particle filter. In this device, the AdBlue is pulverized to achieve a chemical process by which the gases at high temperatures cause the AdBlue to generate ammonia and this decomposes the NOx molecules into Nitrogen and H2O (water), which are logically less harmful to health and environment.

Tell me about maintenance, what care should I take if my car uses AdBlue?

AdBlue does not require special habits in our driving, as they do require, and very few people know, other anti-pollution systems such as particle filters. But obviously we are talking about an additive, which therefore runs out and requires periodic refills. If you buy a modern diesel, it is important that you check if it uses the AdBlue additive.

The brand itself should inform you about the recharging periods, which in many cases correspond to the car’s maintenance periods, that is, with oil changes, filters and periodic inspection.

How do I know if the AdBlue tank is running low?

Although many manufacturers choose to design their engines so that the AdBlue recharge periods coincide with the maintenance periods, this maxim is not always met, or even our own driving style could cause the tank to run out prematurely. Every car that uses AdBlue must incorporate a sensor that detects that the additive has run out and warns us to carry out the convenient recharge.

In conversations with different manufacturers we came to the conclusion that all of them leave a very wide margin to avoid problems. It is important to know the operation of our car, but generally the low level AdBlue warning is not as urgent as the low level of fuel, at least we should have margin to travel hundreds of kilometers.

What happens if the AdBlue in my diesel runs out?

What we do need to know is that, once the AdBlue tank has been used up, our car can go into failure mode, or even not start the engine, until we recharge the AdBlue of our diesel.

Bad news for those who neglect their car maintenance periods. We already told you that at the moment when the AdBlue level is low, and with more than enough margin, the car’s control unit will send a warning that will recommend to recharge the additive. If we ignore the warning and continue driving until the tank is completely exhausted, our car will go into failure mode and stop working.

In this situation there is no risk of failure in the AdBlue system, but the car will stop working because simply without AdBlue it will not meet the specifications for which it was approved.

Can I refill the AdBlue tank myself?

Usually, manufacturers place the filler neck of the AdBlue tank next to the filler neck of the fuel tank. Since AdBlue has been a widely used additive in commercial and transport vehicles for years, you will have no problem finding an AdBlue dispenser at a nearby gas station.

How can I refill the AdBlue in my diesel car? How much is it going to cost me?

If you have bought a modern diesel car, it is possible that its anti-pollution system …

Refilling the AdBlue is easy. The manufacturer himself will give you more details about it, but in many cases an emergency bottle with a narrower nozzle is provided so that we can fill it in a service station and later dump it in the tank of our vehicle without spilling.

What is the price of AdBlue?

The price and consumption of AdBlue is very small compared to fuel and its cost is almost negligible in comparative terms. The price of a liter of AdBlue does not reach the price of a liter of diesel. Regarding the cost of recharging in periodic reviews, it is best to consult with the brand and the trusted workshop, although a price over 30 or 40 euros could be a reference in most cases.

According to the data provided by the manufacturers, the consumption of AdBlue in a modern diesel is between 1 and 3 liters per 1,000 kilometers. The tanks usually have a capacity of between 10 and 20 liters, which would offer us an AdBlue autonomy, in most cases, between 4,000 and 15,000 kilometers.

Diesel cars with AdBlue: how much more it costs us to drive while polluting less

That our modern diesel car pollutes less is costing us more money, and …

With a minimum consumption of 1 liter of additive per 1,000 kilometers, the extra cost would be around 6 euro cents per 100 kilometers. Taking into account that the price of a liter of AdBlue in service stations is around € 0.60 per liter.

How much AdBlue does my diesel consume?

We have to take into account that it is extremely difficult to estimate the AdBlue consumption of a diesel. Hence, the consumption and autonomy margins provided by the manufacturers are so comfortable.

In the first instance, there is no methodology to practice economical AdBlue-saving driving. We know that AdBlue consumption depends on the parameters chosen by the control unit to neutralize NOx gases and that in specific conditions, such as intense use in the city, or in sports conditions (see circuit), AdBlue consumption may be higher than specified by brand.

Our guides on AdBlue and diesel

* 7 questions and answers about the AdBlue in my diesel

* How long does the AdBlue tank last?

* The price and AdBlue consumption of modern diesels

* How to fill the AdBlue tank

* AdBlue and the problems it can cause

* What happens if the AdBlue in your diesel runs out?

* Why buy, or not, a diesel with AdBlue