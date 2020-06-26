In these lasts months, many users have jumped on the Microsoft Edge ship since the official Windows browser integrates the Chromium engine. There have also been many users who in recent years have boarded another ship: that of ad blocking extensions, a field in which AdBlock and AdBlock Plus reign supreme.

The problem is that when the first and second groups have converged in the same case and, in addition, they have tried to access one of the most popular portals – YouTube – the result has been a catastrophe: the videos have simply stopped loading, instead showing the following message:

“An error occurred. Please try again later. (Playback ID: [video_id] ) “.

Microsoft is on it

Microsoft has had to come to the fore, through one of its corporate blogs, to announce that the Edge development team is aware of the problem and that already working on how to fix it.

The company clarified that it doesn’t matter which version of Microsoft Edge the user is using: the problem is present whether we use the Developer, Canary, Beta or stable version.

Apparently, it’s the concrete Edge + AdBlock combination that triggers these problems, but media like BleepingComputer echo users who warn that they are experiencing similar problems when Adblock in other Chromium based browsers (Brave and Google Chrome).

Microsoft seems to be taking it with some humor: in the aforementioned blog they state that “fortunately, the development team has also identified an easy solution while investigating this further” … and is to selectively disable the anti-ad extension within the YouTube domain.

In any case, those who suffer from this problem, Microsoft encourages them to report the error opening the Edge menu, clicking on ‘Help and comments’ and there, opening ‘Send comments’, to provide the company with a detailed description of the error that is shown to us and the circumstances in which it has occurred.

Share AdBlock users in Edge report a bug that prevents them from watching YouTube videos … and Microsoft promises to fix it