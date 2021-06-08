Adbert Alzolay’s balk proves no one knows what a balk is

Jun 7, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay (73) throws pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay was called for a balk during Monday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

The Chicago Cubs did not have the greatest start to their road trip after they lost three-of-four games against the San Francisco Giants this past weekend. Now, the Cubs were looking to get a series win against the San Diego Padres, whom they swept in Chicago last week. On Monday, their chances did not get off to the greatest of starts.

In the bottom of the second inning, Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay allowed a double to Padres catcher Victor Caratini and had to face off against outfielder Tommy Pham. On a 2-1 count, Alzolay was winding up for a pitch, but the home plate umpire called him for a balk and allowed Caratini to advance to third base.

Judge the decision for yourselves.

Cubs: Adbert Alzolay called for balk during Monday’s game against Padres

According to MLB.com, a balk is when “when a pitcher makes an illegal motion on the mound that the umpire deems to be deceitful to the runner (s).” When looking at the video, Alzolay made the slightest of movements prior to winding up, and the home plate umpire felt that it was worthy of a balk. Not much more can be said.

Alzolay walked Pham after the balk, and Caratini scored on a sacrifice fly to extend San Diego’s lead to 2-0.