Adbert Alzolay was activated by the Cubs in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan pitcher Adbert alzolay It was activated for the Cubs Chicago in the 2021 season of the Big leagues – MLB.

Through its Twitter account, the Chicago organization reported that they activated the 26-year-old right-hander, who is having a good 2021 season in the MLB.

Adbert alzolay has earned the trust of his manager with his quality openings in the Big leagues. To date, he has five wins, four losses and a 4.06 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 57.2 innings pitched.

After being activated, is good news for Cubs, who are in the first position of the Central Division of the National League with a record of 40 victories and 32 defeats in the Big leagues.

Here is the report:

#LosCubs activated RHP Adbert Alzolay from the 10-day disabled list today. LHP Kyle Ryan has been assigned to @IowaCubs. pic.twitter.com/9stm9RWSqh – Chicago Cubs (@ cubs) June 21, 2021

Adbert alzolay is in his third season as a player for the Big leagues. As time goes by, he consolidates with each of his performances and in each year that he records better numbers with the uniform of the Cubs.