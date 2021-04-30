Adbert Alzolay gets his first hit in the Major Leagues (Video)

The Venezuelan pitcher of the Chicago Cubs, Adbert Alzolay, got his first hit in baseball this Thursday Big leagues (MLB).

Through the game Cubs vs Braves this Thursday, Adbert Alzolay, had the good fortune to connect his first hit of the 2021 season, which also meant a debut with the tree in his career in baseball in Las Big leagues.

In the second inning, Cubs They were able to flip their drums and Adbert alzolay took his sixth at bat of the 2021 harvest of the MLB, connecting to Bryse Wilson of the Braves which meant his first professional hit in the best baseball in the world.

Here’s the hit:

Without much thought, to Wilson’s first pitch, Alzolay fired a hard line down first base to get his first hit at the MLB, which he was able to achieve after three seasons as a professional with Cubs in the Big Top.

Like you a slugger Alzolay in a great way he connected that four-seam straight of the rival pitcher, to with great joy reach first base and ask for the ball to remember his first professional hit in MLB.

First career hit for @ adbert29! #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/b9oLmhR3IN – Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 29, 2021

Adbert alzolay He had been able to hit in the 2019 harvest and now in this 2021, where until now he had with the wood nine no-hitters and four strikeouts in the Big leagues.