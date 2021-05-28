ADAS systems that will be mandatory in cars in 2022

The European Union has approved a series of ADAS devices that must be fitted in European vehicles as of July next year.

May 28, 2021 (13:10 CET)

ADAS systems

No one doubts that ADAS systems save lives. ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for its acronym in English), are safety systems and driving assistance that help prevent accidents and traffic victims, and improve mobility. Different scientific studies support the effectiveness of ADAS systems, estimating that, If all vehicles had these systems installed, approximately 40% of all traffic accidents could be prevented or mitigated., 37% of all serious injuries and 29% of all deaths related to road accidents.

This information is derived from VIDAS project (Road Safety and aDAS) developed by Bosch and FESVIAL. VIDAS’s main objective is to provide society with knowledge and information about the characteristics and functions of the technologies that are included in the ADAS systems.. And according to the first results obtained from the study, from a preventive point of view, they act on the main causes of traffic accidents: distractions, fatigue and drowsiness and speed.

The European Union has approved a number of ADAS devices that they must be equipped obligatorily, as of July 2022, in European vehicles, differentiating two phases, the mandatory in the homologation of a new model and subsequently, when registering a new vehicle. These measures are expected to help save more than 25,000 lives in the EU and prevent at least 140,000 serious injuries by 2038.

This is the list of ADAS systems approved by the EU by 2022:

1. Automatic emergency braking for passenger cars

2. Lane keeping systems for passenger cars

3. Reverse detection for all vehicles

4. Intelligent speed assistant for all vehicles

5. Fatigue and attention detector for all vehicles

6. Rear seat belt warning for passenger cars

7. Blind Spot Information Systems for Trucks and Buses

8. Tire pressure monitoring for all vehicles

9. Event data recorder for all vehicles

10. Updates to passenger car crash test requirements

Which are more effective

Thanks to this study it has been possible to determine those ADAS that would act in the accidents that occur more frequently, in the accidents that cause a greater number of victims and in the accidents that present the highest fatality rates, and likewise, compare it with the European calendar that establishes the mandatory implantation of certain driver assistance systems. It is a way of knowing which ones are a priority.

The most effective ADAS to avoid accidents that occur more frequently are: Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Car-to-Car Emergency Braking, Crossing Assist, Lane Departure Alert and Lane Keeping Assist, Automatic Pedestrian and Cyclist Emergency Braking, Pedestrian and Cyclist Run Over Alert (urban and interurban on bicycles) and Adaptive Cruise Control.

For its part, The most effective ADAS to reduce the number of victims in accidents are: Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Car-to-Car Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Alert and Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Crossing Assist, Automatic Pedestrian and Cyclist Emergency Braking and Pedestrian and Cyclist Run Over Alert (urban and interurban on bicycles), Detection system of signals, and intelligent limitation of speed.

And finally, The most effective ADAS to avoid the highest percentage of deaths possible in accidents are: Intelligent speed limitation, Forward collision alert and Automatic Car to Car Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist, Oncoming Driver Warning, Cornering Lighting, and Fatigue Detection System.

Non-mandatory ADAS systems

The priority ADAS selected in the study practically coincide with those established in the European calendar of mandatory ADAS as of July 2022. However, The following ADAS act on circumstances of high road risk and are not included in the calendar. These are:

• Adaptive cruise control

• Signal detection system

• Curve lighting

• Warning driver in the opposite direction

• Crossroads assistant