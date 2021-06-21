ADAS, ISA and all the systems for cars that will be mandatory in 2022 | Motor

These are all the systems that will be mandatory in 2022 on new cars. The list is long and everyone is focused on improving safety.

Technology is making its way into the automotive industry by leaps and bounds. In addition to different connectivity solutions that allow the integration of mobile devices in the car, the agencies are working to offer technologies that improve safety, both active and passive, with the aim of reducing accidents and road casualties. Today we do an analysis of the systems that will be mandatory in 2022 in new cars.

Starting next year, all new cars sold in the European Union must integrate these technologies. This is something that has happened on numerous occasions throughout the history of the automobile and that has led to the standardization of such important advances in safety as the seat belt or airbags. Now, the automotive sector goes one step further and May 2022 is the date from which all new cars (2024 for existing models) will equip these revolutionary technologies as part of their standard equipment.

ADAS, ISA … all systems that will be mandatory in 2022

Lane Departure Warning

Within the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is the lane departure warning. This system will warn you if the car changes lanes (as long as the driver does not activate the turn signal) or is going to go off the road through light signals, audible signals or vibrations on the steering wheel or seat.

Seat belt alert in the rear seats

This system is already available in the front seats. It is a sensor that detects the presence of an occupant in the front seats who is not wearing a seat belt. If so, the car emits an audible and visual alert on the instrument panel. From 2022 this system will be standard in all cars and will also include the rear seats.

Intelligent Speed ​​Assistant (ISA)

You have probably heard of the ISA, the Intelligent Speed ​​Assist, a system that is NOT going to limit the speed of cars. It is a technology that warns the driver when driving over the limits established for the road. It is based on the information collected by the front cameras and the navigator. It only informs the driver, but will not act on the accelerator pedal or limit the power of the vehicle.

Vehicle lock for drunk drivers

At the moment it will be a pre-installation of a vehicle locking system. This system may block the use of the vehicle if it detects that the driver has ingested a high amount of alcohol. Being a pre-installation, the system will be inactive, but it is a first step towards its standardization and so that, in the future, cars have a integrated breathalyzer.

Rear view camera with cross traffic detection

Through the increasingly popular infotainment systems, the car will be able to display a image captured by a camera of what happens behind. It is very practical to carry out parking maneuvers and, by integrating the function of cross traffic detectorwill make reversing out of a parking space on battery power much safer and easier. This function detects that other vehicles are going to cross, alerting the driver and even activating the brakes if your car is equipped with a version with active technology.

Black box

Similar to that of an airplane, the black box of cars will serve to investigate traffic accidents and that there are standardized protocols. You must comply with data protection laws and will not record personal data or that affect the privacy of passengers.

Fatigue detector

The fatigue or drowsiness detector It will be another of the mandatory systems from May 2022. This system can recognize patterns of fatigue or fatigue in the driver and warn that a break is necessary. The most advanced systems integrate cameras that analyze the driver’s behavior to determine if he is tired or has the beginning of drowsiness. The most basic ones (most of them), detect if the lines of the road are stepped on frequently, how the driver acts on the steering wheel, the use of the turn signals …

Emergency braking

Finally, the emergency braking It will be the eighth mandatory safety system that comes into operation in all new cars from May 2022. This technology is an emergency braking system capable of detecting obstacles and applying emergency braking to avoid an accident or run over. The most advanced systems integrate the detection of cyclists, pedestrians and other vehicles, as well as various obstacles that we can find on the road.

