Elena Rodríguez’s participation in ‘Survivientes 2020’ has brought to the fore her turbulent past and the difficult moments she and her two children lived through because of one of their partners. The contestant opened up on the Bridge of Emotions and even Lara Álvarez was unable to hold back tears at the heartbreaking testimony in which impotence was mixed, due to the memory of the blows her parents gave her to combat her dyslexia when she was a child, and guilt and regret for the childhood she gave her children, who even suffered assaults by one of the men she brought into the house.

Both Adara and Aitor have forgiven their mother for all this and last night they sat together for the first time on a television set to talk about their estrangement, their relationship with their mother or even the addiction that the young “rebel” had. ” “I was going badly in my studies, I was late, I was lying … And more things,” he confessed. That bad life led him to have a complicated addiction from 17 to 20 years old that his mother helped to overcome: “I left voluntarily and because my mother was there. For me she is a warrior, she has helped me a lot,” she explained.

He only has good words about her, in the same way as Adara, although in recent years it is the only thing they have agreed on. The two brothers have been estranged, but the competition of their mother has caused a rapprochement and last Thursday they sealed the peace with a hug in the reunion with Elena. “He is more rebellious, I am more focused. It is not a bad thing but we are different. When I was 18 years old I made my life, I was a stewardess, I lived abroad … If we no longer spoke to each other, when I lived abroad, much less“Adara explained. The reason? The effect of the snowball, small things that when accumulated create something difficult to sustain.

“They were small conflicts, we were making our lives and it became a ball“They explain, although one of the key points was the break that Aitor had with his father and that Adara did not understand at the time, despite the fact that now neither of them has a relationship with him.”A father and a mother have to be for the good and for the bad with a child, whatever happens“snapped Adara, hinting at the real reason for her estrangement from her father.

Adara’s forceful response to Gianmarco

It has been months since the media couple broke up, but some messages are still dedicated on television and on social networks that show that their relationship did not end well. Adara explained a few days ago for the magazine Lecturas that he would have no problem participating in a new reality show with the Italian, though, “from the coldness”, because in his heart there is no open door for a possible reconciliation.

Gianmarco, for his part, spoke well of her just a few days ago on his Mtmad channel, stressing that he does not regret anything and that what he lived will remain forever in his memory: “What I have experienced are super ultra beautiful moments that always they will stay inside me. There have been things that have made me vibrate. I followed my heart and I do not regret having been with her, “he said.

But Adara has wanted to quickly distance himself from possible rumors and has answered forcefully that he does not plan to stay with him: “He would not stay with him, he is going to stay with the desire. This boy has lied a lot and has been a very coward,” he snapped. The Italian barely took time to reply through the nets with a dart: “I hope they return all the good things you gave to people who did not know how to value you“, public.