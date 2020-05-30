Since leaving the house of Guadalix de la Sierra turned into winner of the last edition of ‘Big Brother Vip’, Adara Molinero has become a true media star and its presence in programs and covers continues to grow. After her breakup with Gianmarco Onestini, the young woman has dedicated her forces to supporting his mother, Elena, contestant on ‘Survivors’.

See this post on Instagram 🤙 A shared post by ADARA MOLINERO (@adara_molinero) on May 28, 2020 at 1:02 PDT

And although the relationship between the two women seems to be made bombproof, the truth is that both have had their friction and public disagreements, and not all their memories together are positive. Elena, in fact, starred in one of the most heartbreaking moments of survival reality when he confessed about his guilt and life regrets on the bridge of emotions. And now Adara has opened the door to another dark family episode.

In an exclusive interview with Lecturas, the young woman has narrated in detail What it was like to live as a child with the one who was then your mother’s boyfriend. A man towards whom Adara and her brother were terrified and the one who is partly responsible for the fact that his childhood was destroyed. And is that when the former contestant of ‘GH Vip’ was only 8 years old something happened that would leave her marked forever.

“We were playing and like any child we were screaming”, he recalled in the interview, “He punished us without playing. Look, punish a child who does not laugh or play. He put each of us on a sofa, we had a magazine and I threw it away, I laughed and he slapped me“The blow was so strong that, according to Adara, He left the sign of his hand printed on his cheek: “Such a host hit me that they took me to the doctor.”

“I cried a lot, but I was so panicked …”, has confessed the Madrilenian, that throughout this trip to the past she could not avoid being overwhelmed by emotion. The chilling episode caused, due to the marks that were left on his face, that Adara’s father finally found out what was happening at Elena’s house.