Adara Molinero seems to have taken very little time to continue with her life after her famous break with the Italian Gianmarco. Despite the fact that the relationship between them seemed very promising once GH VIP 7 ended, the truth is that it did not go beyond a couple of months, having found love again in a MyHyV extronist and regular Mediaset collaborator.

A few days ago, the winner of GH VIP 7 announced that she had recovered her smile after admitting that she liked a new boy. Despite not confirming his identity at the time, it was not long before the name of Christian Nieto became known, former contestant, among others, of programs like Survivors.

Given the rumors of a possible relationship between the two, Adara Molinero was forced to keep up with them, explaining that they had barely exchanged messages, and that she was not yet excited. The protagonists agreed at the last survivors gala on the set, playing clueless with their followers.

However, in the last hours the magazine of the heart Lecturas has published the first images that could confirm what is already an open secret: That Adara and Cristian ATM are starting a relationship. In them, it is seen how the two decided to go out together after their collaborations as Survivor socialists.

It seems that between the two there is a very good harmony and special attraction, which has already made many fans excited also to see them together. It is not the first time that Adara has noticed Cristian since he recognized that before starting his relationship with Hugo Sierra “I wrote him two messages but he did not answer me”.

We will see in the coming weeks how events evolve and more after the father of his son has ended his relationship with Ivana Icardi in the last hours. With Gianmarco back in Italy and Hugo still in Survivors, Adara seems to be the “brunette” with whom Cristian ATM is “excited”, as he confessed on the show to Jordi González.