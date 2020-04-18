The first commemorative date, significant for retail, makes shopkeepers rethink strategies for Mother’s Day. With the circulation restriction, after the arrival of the pandemic in Brazil, which restricted the operation of stores in the main cities of the country, resulted in a 33% drop in Easter sales compared to the year 2019, data released by Boa Vista in the last Monday the 13th of April.

The last fall recorded for the period was in 2016, the year of a recent economic crisis. The measurement was made through the company’s database and the Central Credit Protection Service, which is nationwide.

The Mother’s Day celebrations move the retail market, representing the second best date for sales, only behind Christmas. As the date approaches, uncertainties about the opening of trade and the extent or end of confinement and quarantine. Industries and retailers discuss the extent of promotions, until families can get together to celebrate the date.

Stevia Soul, which has a wide portfolio of family products, has already anticipated its companions and launches special promotions for its culinary line, including cake mixes. With varied flavors and functional recipes, the company invests in the practicality of the preparation, in benefits such as zero lactose, sodium reduction, zero sugar, further reinforcing the growing concern of families with health and the adoption of new eating habits.

With a retail extension to celebrate the date, Stevia Soul is already planning to unite the date with the arrival of winter, investing in the line of drinks, which is loaded with benefits for moms. Rich in collagen, zero lactose, zero gluten, rich in vitamins, the line of diet drinks combines quality with the need to take more care of the immune system in the coldest periods.

In any case, companies and families will do their best to ensure that mothers from all over Brazil are cared for and honored.

Website: https://www.lojasteviasoul.com.br

