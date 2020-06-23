The main objective of digital marketing is the positioning of a brand, according to the American Marketing Associaton, this is the result of business activity that directs the flow of goods and services from the producer to the consumer or user.

Given this, Ernesto Juárez Rodríguez and Oscar Gonzáles Salgado point out this action as the direct and two-way interaction between consumers and companies facilitated by developers of ICT, financial services and logistics.

This in order to generate exchanges of satisfaction for the needs, desires and personalized demands is the direct and bidirectional interaction between consumers and companies.

Points to consider:

A social media plan requires arduous performance, because according to figures from The Chartered Institute of Marketing, brands allocate nearly $ 98 billion each year worldwide to efforts related to this edge of marketing.

The production and commercialization of goods and services is a practice that covers social, economic, and technological aspects, among other aspects, they are involved in the way the strategy is developed.

Currently, the consumer has become more demanding as he wants the product to meet his expectations in a timely manner.

How are consumer trends changing?

The world has become a great commercial center, since the possibility of buying and selling products and services worldwide has become very normal and an action that anyone can take. But above all, this action has been improved by technological advances.

According to a study by Cisneros Interactive Audio Advertising in collaboration with Brandwatch, some consumer habits have characterized consumers during this pandemic.

Up to 61 percent of consumers have changed their consumption of regular brands during this quarantine. In addition, 61 percent use their smartphone as the main device for consumption.

It happens that up to 78 percent of consumers believe that advertising is the same or even more important in these times of pandemic.

Among other characteristics of consumers during this pandemic is their demand for a brand with social responsibility. For example, this research also revealed that up to 69 percent of consumers choose brands that show communication efforts to raise awareness and support in this situation.

Up to 63 percent of consumers surveyed noted that social media plays an important role in the decisions they make before consuming a product.

