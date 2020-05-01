Well says that saying, possibly originated in Latin: “Like father Like Son” And although on many occasions it is not true and apples fall far from the tree, in the case of musicians, artists and poets, it seems to be quite accurate. We see it, for example, with Sean Lennon, Dhani Harrison and, of course, with Adam Jodorowsky, son of the mythical creator of psychomagic and director of some of the most important surrealist films of his time. “In my house, there were many films and books, so one would take and watch rare films of all kinds and extraordinary books,” he tells me. Adanowsky (His stage name).

The musician is in front of me, dressed as a superhero in a costume similar to that of the Fantastic Four, proof that surrealism and rarity live in him. “I think I am a strange artist“, Expresses proud to be; However, Adam does not stray far from reality and goes one step further by making a social criticism, always questioning his surroundings.

In his rare version of Reed Richards, he talks about “Machistador”, his recent single and a critique of machismo that is currently experienced in the industry: “It is a satire of the conquering male who wants to save the universe and who thinks he is almighty”; a character who, apparently, has found quite a bit in the music industry. “I have met thousands of singers who have taken advantage of women. I also went out with girls groupies, but I was not an opportunist, I did it with their consent. Although, in the end, there is everything in the industry. What happens today is a lesson for us. It is good to reflect on oneself ”, he assures.

About movements like #MeToo, he highlights: “Everyone lives it differently. Something has to change. Men feel superior to women, when they are not. They are different, but they are complementary. The problem is that each one is on his own side. We must stay together, stop fighting”. However, the same move caused his father to become embroiled in controversy.

Shortly after #MeToo exploded, a space in New York canceled a presentation after comments surfaced claiming that Alejandro Jodorowsky He had abused a woman during the filming of his film El Topo. Adam, who has participated in his father’s productions, affirms: “He was not irresponsible (when making the comments). He was a young man in his early 30s who had just made a movie. No one knew him. He was a surrealist who wanted to provoke and, at that time, what happens today did not happen. If you watch the sequence, only his clothes are torn off and the scene is cut off. Nothing of what he said appears”

And he continues: “It is impossible. At the time, he was not a guru, he was a young man filming a tape. ” And it is true. In the 70s, surrealism was not a daily thing and not all creators did it. Even now, an artist like Adanowsky it is a bit strange.

But … is that not everyone buries a piano in their childhood. “The first time I did a surreal act was after my parents separated“He tells us,” in my house, there was a wall piano and, with some friends, I took it down to the garden, made a hole, buried the instrument and planted a cherry tree on top. I don’t know why I did it, but it happened. Maybe it was to bury my mother’s sadness. Or because I needed to create roots in my life. ” Your parent’s reaction? A shout: “He’s a Jodorowsky!”. And there is no doubt about it.