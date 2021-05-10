Adams and Gyllenhaal to produce ‘Finding the Mother Tree’ together

Amy Adams will star Simard’s memoirs have been influential in the creative part of ‘Avatar’ Both actors starred in ‘Nocturnal Animals’

Amy adams Y Jake gyllenhaal worked together in 2016 under the orders of Tom ford in ‘Nocturnal animals’. Now they will coincide again, at least in the production of a new project.

The production companies led by the two performers have joined forces and obtain the rights to adapt the scientist’s memoirs Suzanne simard, ‘Finding the Mother Tree ‘. The project is being developed by both production companies, Bond Group Entertainment of Adams and Nine Stories, owned by Gyllenhaal, with the actress as the protagonist.

Adams will be Simard herself, who is something of a scientific detective, having first discovered how trees communicate underground through an immense network of fungi. Although his pioneering work was once ridiculed, it has since been praised for having a certain planetary relevance, as Variety has put it.

The text itself is described as a dazzling scientific detective story about the woman who found the discovery. It is said to have influenced creative works such as ‘Avatar’ by James Cameron and the author Richard Powers.

Adams and Stacy O’Neil, Bond Group, said the book “enthused us with a narrative about the overwhelming power of nature and compelling parallels in Suzanne’s personal life. It forever transformed our worldview and the interconnectedness of our surroundings. ‘Finding the Mother Tree ‘is not just a beautiful memoir about a woman’s shocking life, it is also a call to action to protect, understand and connect with the natural world. “

Gyllenhaal and her partner at Nine Stories, Riva MarkerThey called the project “part of lovely memories, part of crash course in forest ecology. And yet it manages to address the things that matter most: the ways we take care of ourselves, fail and listen to each other. After the last year and a half, her lessons on motherhood, connection and the natural world are more timely than ever, and we are thrilled to partner with Amy, Stacy and their company, and Suzanne Simard to adapt this majestic story to film. “

Adams and Gyllenhaal and their partners will become producers on the project, which does not yet have a distributor.

