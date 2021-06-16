Adams and García lead the final stretch of the primaries to the Mayor of New York



Kathryn García aspires to be the first mayor of NYC.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

When the early voting has been active for three days for the municipal primaries ending on June 22, the most desired position in the process -the Mayor’s Office of New York- has been closed between Eric Adams and Kathryn García, amid the collapse of businessman and former presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, according to the latest polls.

García has risen in the polls of the Democrats and has been a leader in the collections in the closing of the campaign, also supported by the most important newspaper in the country, The New York Times. Surprisingly, in March he had only 5% support in the electorate, while Yang enjoyed first place, amid a high percentage of undecided.

Adams, Brooklyn Borough President and former NYPD cop, has been more assertive in polls, and now she leads alongside Garcia, who aspires to be the first woman to head municipal government in the history of NYC, the largest and most complex city in the country.

The latest poll by the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, placed Adams at 21% and Garcia at 20%. It also showed third (18%) to the “Socialist” candidate Maya Wiley, former adviser to current Mayor Bill de Blasio. “It has gained traction as it has consolidated the support of progressive activists in the city in recent days, moving to a competitive third place,” noted the New York Post. While, Yang has dropped to a dramatic fourth place.

It was a massive jump of nine percentage points for Garcia and eight points for Wiley compared to the May poll from the same Manhattan Institute. The latest poll asked 500 likely Democratic voters from June 9-13. Their results estimate that it would take 11 rounds under the new system to select a winner, So what in the end Garcia would surpass Adams 52 to 48%.

The Former Commissioner of Sanitation (DSNY) and Former President of NYCHA (Public Housing Authority of the city) does not speak Spanish, but carries the last name of his Puerto Rican ex-husband, Jerry Garcia.

Another poll announced yesterday, conducted by WNBC-TV / Ch. 4, Telemundo and Politico, showed Adams much more comfortable, with 24% of the Democratic primary electorate and a 7 percentage point advantage over Garcia (17%). Wiley followed closely with 15%, while Yang had slipped to fourth place with 13%.

“This is a very fluid race due to the statistical uncertainty of qualifying voting,” said Lee Miringoff, director of surveys at Marist College.

Most likely the winner of the Democratic primary will end up being the Next Mayor of New York in the general elections of November, given the overwhelming majority that party has in the region. But this year, the novel voting system has been a complication for polls and there could even be surprises, since voters can select up to 5 candidates, seeking that the winner triumphs by more than 50%.

Although some have already retired, at one point there were 57 candidates for various parties and independents for mayor, considered the second highest elected office in the US behind the presidency. The updated list of pre-candidates – the vast majority Democrats – can be found here.

Under the new modality, Democratic and Republican voters will be asked to choose five top options during the primary round. If no one gets more than 50% of the preferences, the last-place candidate is eliminated and their votes are redistributed. This technique is repeated until someone achieves a minimum majority over 50%.

The “Voting by classification” seeks to prevent the recurrence of cases such as 2013, when De Blasio reached the mayor’s office although only 3% of the total of registered in the Democratic Party in NYC voted for him in the primaries of that year. And in 2017 he was reelected more easily, without competition from his party.

The “instant second round” process would begin seven days after June 22 to wait for the absent and military ballots to arrive. So Results may not be available until the end of the month. This video from the reform group “Fair Vote” explains the new process and its alleged benefits.