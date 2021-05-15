Adamo, the world’s first collaborative physiotherapist robot, was born in Spain and his massages are that good

Back pain is one of the most important and frequent ailments in our society, appearing with greater incidence from the age of 30, and increasingly also in children, since they acquire throughout their development bad postures when sitting, bending, walking … Although now it is more common due to the enormous amount of time we spend sitting in front of screens. The work of a physiotherapist is of great help and now technology has also entered this area.

After more than five years of research and work in the field of medicine, ADAMO ROBOT is born, a solution that accompanies the physiotherapist and that uses robotic technology for the treatment of musculoskeletal pathologies.

The ADAMO robotic treatment concept, under the company of Inspire, It is based on a physiotherapy method widely used by physiotherapists that consists of applying continuous pressure on PGM (myofascial trigger points). These points must be defined by a healthcare professional (doctor or physiotherapist) and thus determine the existence of the pathology that can be treated with ADAMO. This is reflected by the team itself on its website:

“The opportunity to combine robotics in the field of physiotherapy allows us to increase the excellence of our service, improving the healing times of the patient and optimizing these treatments.”

This collaborative robot is 100% sure and I know have developed 3 functional prototypes tested with great success in clinics and hospitals before planting your commercial outlet.

The Adamo robot applies pressurized air generated by means of a compressed air nozzle.



The project was born in Oviedo after 5 years of clinical trials and improvements verified with patients thanks to cutting-edge technology. Finally, it can be said that ADAMO has developed the most innovative robotic technology within the area, its function is that press with compressed air between 4 to 8 bars of pressure, which produces the desired effects on the patient’s back.

How ADAMO works

ADAMO It bases its operation on a computer program that controls the manipulator robot, which, and by means of cameras installed at its end, You must find in each session the treatment points in the patient previously defined by the healthcare professional and apply the necessary air pressure. This pressure is generated by means of a compressed air nozzle integrated in a handle installed at the end of the robot.

A trigger point is like a hyperirritable zone located in a taut band of skeletal muscle that generates pain with compression, strain, overload or contraction of the tissue, which usually responds with referred pain. This mechanism works because pressure allows the release of pain-related neurotransmitters in the posterior horn of the spinal cord and especially the blocking the activation of the microglia responsible for central algaeic sensitization and neuropathic pain.

In summary, the robot will make your pain less. This project is very important, since it is not only a collaborative work between doctor and robot, but also respects human knowledge and touch, making a diagnosis prior to treatment essential. In fact, the name ADAMO reflects that intention of creating a robot made in the image and likeness of the physiotherapist, that’s why refers to the fresco ‘The Creation of Adamo’ from the Sistine Chapel.

