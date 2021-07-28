Adamo gets 600 million to take its fiber to rural Spain | News | Operators

Adamo recently signed a new sustainable financing of 600 million euros (with the option of extending it another 300 million euros up to a total of 900 million euros through an uncommitted line) that will allow you to continue with the expansion of your fiber optic network throughout the Spanish rural territory. The objective of this financing is to continue with the organic expansion of its network and the aacquisition of networks and reach 3.2 million homes in the coming years in rural Spain. Part of the new financing will be used to repay the existing financing obtained last year and that allowed the operator to close 2020 with 1.4 million homes covered with fiber optics.

Of the 600 million euros financed, 250 million will be used to repay the financing obtained in March 2020 and the remaining 350 million will be invested in organic expansion and acquisition of networks in rural areas

The company has grown very successfully in recent years and this new injection of capital will serve to “establish itself as the leading fiber optic operator in rural areas of Spain and thus continue to contribute with its high-speed internet services to close the digital gap ”, they maintain from the telco. This amount will also be dedicated to the investments it is carrying out in rural areas where it is deploying its new fiber network with the support received during 2020 by the Broadband Extension Program (PEBA) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

Adamo was the first operator in Spain to offer fiber optic services 1,000Mbps. Its strategy consists of deploying its network in rural areas where there is practically no high-speed Internet access and where other operators often do not reach.

The company has a unique deployment model through agreements with local partners, which allows it to minimize execution risks and obtain cost efficiencies. It has its own coverage in Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia, Seville, Cantabria, Navarra, Castilla La Mancha, Castilla y León, Extremadura, La Rioja and Lugo, and works in each community with an expert local partner in their area. This allows the company to expand its network in an accelerated way and connect 30,000 new homes in rural areas per month.

What’s more, Adamo’s network is open to other operators and currently provides connectivity services through its FTTH network to four of the main operators in the country and more than 160 local operators.

The transaction has been led by four insurance banks (Underwriters); ABN AMRO, ING, Société Générale and SMBC, which are joined by the banks Kommunalkredit, NIBC and RBI. Of the 600 million euros financed, 250 million will be used to repay the financing obtained in March 2020 and the remaining 350 million will be invested in organic expansion and acquisition of networks in rural areas. The debt package also includes a “sustainable financing” component, linked to the fulfillment of a series of objectives to contribute to closing the digital divide, increasing employment equality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

ING has acted as sole financial debt and sustainability advisor and Allen & Overy as legal advisor to the company. Clifford Chance has been the banks’ legal advisor. Sanne Agensynd has acted as agent.

Martin Czermin, CEO of Adamo, describes the operation as “a great step in the consolidation of the company as a leading operator in rural Spain.”