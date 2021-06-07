Adamari wears a mid-thigh skirt and the public goes crazy with her beauty



Adamari López wears a mid-thigh skirt and causes a sensation.

The host of “Hoy Día”, Adamari López, go on wreaking havoc with her thinness and beauty and it is that today he risked putting a mid-thigh skirt with a shirt with a rather particular plaid design and the audience and followers of the literal show went crazy with her beauty. For a long time, the Puerto Rican had not worn such sexy clothes, much less white, and it turns out that when she put them on, flattery rained down on him like rice.

There is no doubt that whatever has been done Adamari López to lose weight it was a good decision. Your wardrobe in Telemundo show Now it is much more spacious and versatile, because literally everything that he wears looks great. That includes Cortical mid-thigh mini skirts that simply highlight its beauty and sensuality.

Despite being in the middle of a dilemma while “Gossip No lIke” assures that she got a gastric balloon and that is why she lost weight. She herself has made it clear that diet and constant exercise have paid off and the result is the statuesque figure she managed to have Adamari Lopez just months before turning 50. Now she looks like a young girl and even some fans claim it looks better than before.

“Ada you are beautiful … Live … Enjoy every second !!!”, “You are more beautiful than ever keep shining with its own light and may GOD BLESS you always “,” How beautiful my Adamari lights a spectacular shower of blessings for her life “,” Let nothing and no one take away your smile !! “,” Super beautiful, blessings “,” Good morning , they look good. Nacho is an excellent presenter and Adita is spectacular ”,“ What a beautiful photo, the two very handsome !!!!! ”,“ Too cute Ada and the super nice nacho ”and“ Too beautiful. Keep it up ”, they were part of the flowers thrown at“ La Chaparrita ”.

Apart from how beautiful she looks, in terms of her personal life things have been a bit turbulent as well. For a few weeks Adamari López announced through a statement that he was separating from the father of his daughter, Toni Costa with whom he was for 10 years. In it, he explains that part of pursuing a healthy life is also his emotional health and that, for that reason and for Alaïa’s well-being, he would have made that decision.

From there they have come off, as is normal for anyone in the entertainment industry, various rumors. It is said that she got tired of Toni, also that he He would have had some messages on his cell phone and that “La Chaparrita” discovered them. The truth is that both made it clear that they would not give more statements than the statements they published through their social networks.

Still it was his own Toni the one who broke that, because he exploded with People in Spanish magazine when it published that in 2018 the couple had separated and had been living in different houses for a while. Of the rest, they have not issued more comments about it but they have both been seen sharing separately with their daughter Alaïa.