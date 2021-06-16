Adamari López’s ex, Toni Costa, reveals that he will travel only with Alaïa Costa

Toni Costa and Adamari López They are already beginning to show that this is the new life for them: being parents from separation and mutual respect. For that reason, Toni Costa has revealed that he will travel soon with only his little daughter Alaïa Costa to Spain to celebrate Father’s day. This would be the first time Adamari Lopez I would not be on such a date.

The Spanish dancer gave an interview for the magazine “Siempre Mujer” just in the edition of Father’s Day, in which Toni Costa is also on the cover with Alaïa, and has said that this coming Sunday would be different, since he no longer meets with the host of “Hoy Día”, Adamari López. But he also showed his emotion because he assured that he will travel to see his family alone with his offspring.

When asked by the publication how he would celebrate this year, Toni did not hesitate and, in a very honest way, said: “This year is going to be different, since I’ll be with Alaïa in Valencia (Spain) with my family, there is not the same Father’s Day (in Spain it is celebrated on March 19), but I am sure that we will celebrate it together and create more memories of father and daughter that continue to unite us as we have done. now”.

Toni has made it very clear how good a dad he is. For 6 years he has been seen taking care of every detail of everything related to Alaïa Costa, like the presenter of Telemundo. This, apparently, has not changed at all with the separation of the couple, which was for years one of the most beloved in the entertainment industry. Toni continues to take the little girl to school in the mornings and then accompanies her and waits for her during her afternoon activities.

In the same interview he referred to the separation but from the point of view of fatherhood when they asked him to say a few words to all parents who, like him, are in a similar situation: “Whatever the duration of this stage in our lives, that they do everything in their power to continue with their routine, that they remain present, that they multiply everything, the attention, communication, dedication and demonstrations of love towards her, but above all the connection, respect and good manners with her mother, since we continue to be an example for her and we continue to be a team in charge of the well-being and upbringing of our daughter, ”said the star of“ Mira Quien Baila ”.

For its part, Adamari Lopez She is still dedicated to her health and that is obvious. Every day she is more beautiful and very focused on her daily exercises and good nutrition. Seeing her every morning is a real eye drop for her fans.