Adamari López’s ex, Toni Costa and Alaïa are traveling from Spain to Italy

Despite already Toni Costa having led to Alaïa to the supposed meeting with his mother, Adamari Lopez, it is not known for sure if they are together or not. The image of them, until the closing of this speck, has not appeared anywhere. But what could be known, thanks to the fact that Toni published it through some Instagram stories, is that they were traveling from Spain to Italy.

Toni Costa, so far ex of the driver of Today, Adamari López, published some stories on his Instagram account that made it clear that he was in flight arriving in Italy: “La Bella Italia”, wrote the Spanish dancer, who does nothing was on the cover of People en Español magazine along with his little Alaïa. This after a week before he exploded against the same publication for this supposedly having talked about a previous separation from the couple, in which Toni had left the house for a while.

Toni Costa’s Instagram.

“I said I was not going to say anything but I can not ignore this, THAT INFORMATION IS AN ABSOLUTE LIE, we thank you that PLEASE DO NOT INVENT, it is not healthy, thank you,” he wrote at the time the ex of Adamari López. Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican has remained absent from social networks. Until his stopover in Puerto Rico, his movements were not known through his Instagram account. In theory, they were already together, however, image of that, there was not. Now Toni did post that he was arriving in Italy and minutes before he was seen at the Madrid airport and Alaïa walking through it.

Of the ring and the rumors of a supposed reconciliation and wedding, it will be necessary to see if how true it is. Sometime Toni Costa and Alaïa They made the cover of the magazine “Siempre Mujer” and there he said that he would travel to Spain to visit his family and that would be his first different Father’s Day. He also confirmed that Adamari Lopez he would join them later, as he would travel with his brother. But so far this has not been confirmed.

While, Toni has made it clear that he only wants well-being Alaïa and Adamari, of course. She precisely dedicated a few words of affection to him and sent a message to Toni on Father’s Day, thus putting aside their differences.

Toni He has been working and continuing to fill his schedule with Zumba classes that he will teach upon his return from Europe in even the own Spain. According to his publications, he already has confirmed dates in New York and Puerto Rico. So that is also said about the dancer, who is a maintained like that either. Even on vacation he has shown to be working hard, in addition to his irrefutable good work as a father.