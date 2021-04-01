Adamari López’s daughter skis in the Vail Mountains

At just six years old, the daughter of Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa, has proven to have multiple talents to various disciplines such as gymnastics, ballet and karate . Alaïa Costa-López can add one more to these activities. During her Spring Break vacation in Vail, Colorado, the girl took her first ski lessons and did it wonderfully! In her social networks, Adamari López herself boasted the achievement of her daughter, who not only took ski lessons, but also managed to descend from a mountain.

© @ adamarilopezAlaïa, six years old, is already almost an expert with skis

On her Facebook profile, the Hoy Día (Telemundo) presenter shared a video in which she details the exploits of Alaïa, who was fascinated by this experience that, despite her fatigue, she is sure she wants to repeat. “We went down the mountain and we went up the mountain!” He said excitedly towards the camera. “We ended up dead tired,” added ‘Ada’. “I didn’t even know how to take off my boots, one foot hurt, the other, my fingers, my head, even my hair!” He confessed.

© Adamari López @habiaunavezunafoto_ @habiaunavezunvideo Adamari and her daughter went on vacation to Vail, Colorado

Adamari revealed that for her it was super tiring, but at the same time something very satisfying, as they did it alone together with other friends and the instructor, who supported them at all times, since Toni was not present.