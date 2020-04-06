Telemundo-

Your browser does not support iframes.

The charism he possesses Alaïa, the little daughter of Adamari López Y Toni Costa, is frequently seen on social networks, since the girl has become the protagonist of several videos shared by her parents.

But that’s not all, because at five years old she already debuted on her own YouTube channel with a nice clip in which she demonstrates her skills as a gymnast, in addition to talking a bit with her dad about her other activities, among which the ballet, swimming, horse riding or music.

It should be noted that a few hours after this clip is published, it already accumulates more than 32,000 views, confirming once again that the little girl inherited the talent of her parents and we are surely seeing the birth of a small star on YouTube.

ON VIDEO: This was Alaïa’s birthday party

Telemundo