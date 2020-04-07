Telemundo-

Alaïa Costa, the daughter of Adamari López Y Toni Costa She recently debuted on YouTube, with a fun video demonstrating her gymnastics and ballet skills, as well as talking a little about her other likes, like horse riding and cooking.

Now, the five-year-old girl surprised her dad with a delicious sandwich made by herself, so Toni himself decided to share this pleasant moment through social networks.

In the clip Alaïa reveals each of the ingredients she used, proving that she has an excellent culinary taste, and that little by little she conquers fans of her parents with her charisma.

